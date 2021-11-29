 Skip to main content
Dave Clawson's path to success at Wake Forest might look familiar. It's similar to the way Jim Grobe built the program 15 years ago.
Deacons have gone from good to great this season and are 10-2

It’s no surprise to anybody who knows Jim Grobe that he deferred commenting on Wake Forest’s success this season.

Grobe, a 69-year-old former head coach of the Deacons, would rather not be a distraction as they chase another ACC title 15 years after Grobe and the Deacons last won it.

Grobe is living the retired life with wife Holly on a golf course in Greensboro, Georgia. When he’s not chasing grandchildren, Grobe, who is a 4 handicap, spends his time chasing a golf ball.

The success that Grobe had in winning that ACC title isn’t something that Coach Dave Clawson has run away from. In fact, Clawson, whose eighth Wake Forest team will play for the ACC title against Pittsburgh this Saturday in Charlotte, has embraced what Grobe did several years ago.

Wake Forest UNC football

Coach Dave Clawson has guided Wake Forest to the ACC championship game in his eighth season.

When Clawson was hired at Wake Forest, there was no hesitation to call Grobe to set up a lunch. It was there that Clawson picked Grobe’s brain about what the former Deacons coach did to create the success that Clawson is now enjoying.

And the similarities are striking, from the redshirting of freshmen to getting recruits who can sustain success.

“I've said it many times, but Jim Grobe was part of the reason that, to me, this job was so attractive when it opened,” Clawson said earlier this season. “I think Jim Grobe gave everybody hope here that Wake Forest could win.”

ddd

Wake Forest won the ACC championship in 2006 by beating Georgia Tech in Jacksonville, Fla.

When Ron Wellman, the former athletics director, made the decision to hire Clawson following Grobe's resignation after 13 seasons in December of 2013, it turned out to be another great hire. It took some time to get the program going again, but Clawson will be guiding his team to a sixth straight bowl game, and they have a chance to win the school’s third ACC football championship since the conference formed in 1953. The Deacons also won the 1970 ACC championship.

The Deacons (10-2) have reached double digits in wins for the second time in school history. The last was in 2006 when Grobe and the Deacons went 11-3 and beat Georgia Tech for the ACC title in rainy Jacksonville, Fla.

“He was really gracious with his time,” Clawson said about his lunch with Grobe nearly nine years ago. “He kind of shared with me how he built it and then what he would have done differently once they won.”

He was one of the Deacons' super seniors

What is different as Clawson looks ahead are the facilities that have continued to evolve over the last few years, from the indoor practice facility to the $20 million that was pledged earlier this year by donor Bob McCreary, a former Wake football player and a 1961 graduate.

McCreary's generosity will go toward a new 60,000 foot structure that will connect to the McCreary Field House and the Sutton Sports Performance Center.

Clawson talked about how hard it is to sustain success in college football.

“You’ve got to keep feeding this thing,” Clawson said about the nature of college football. “You can make advancements, but the bar keeps moving. Whether it’s facilities or staff size or nutrition or whatever — the bar to be great always gets moved.”

ACC Championship game is set for Charlotte

Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest football and basketball, has been in Winston-Salem for 24 years. He’s worked closely with Jim Caldwell, Jim Grobe and now Clawson and calls all three of them first-class people. Grobe won the ACC title in his sixth season at Wake Forest in 2006 and was the national coach of the year.

“Dave has mentioned it a few times through the years on his radio show about the success that Coach Grobe had here,” Cotten said.

Cotten said it makes sense that Clawson learned as much as he could about how the Deacons were successful under Grobe.

“It behooved Dave to use some of that formula, but he’s also put his own stamp on the program, and you see the results,” Cotten said.

Bill Faircloth, the ‘Big Daddy’ of the Wake Forest football program, has seen more games than anybody and at one point had seen more than 400 in a row. He played for the Deacons in the 1960s and retired a few years ago as a part guru and part assistant athletics director for the football program.

Faircloth, a 1964 graduate of Wake Forest, said the ’06 team was heavy with redshirt seniors. That’s the same for this year’s team, which has two classes of seniors. Because of COVID-19 in 2020, the Deacons have seven players this season who came back for an extra year of eligibility.

One thing that's different, however, is while there are some older players on the team, there are also 54 on the current roster who are listed as freshmen. That bodes well as Clawson continues to build the program to contend for more than just one season.

“That ’06 team was mature and they were strong,” Faircloth said. “And I see that in this year’s team as well. We don’t get a lot of four- and five-star kids, but we get them in the weight room and you can see how mature they are when they are seniors. The way the youngsters start out on the scout team as freshmen and move up is not a secret to anybody who is watching closely.”

Faircloth also said that Grobe and Clawson are similar in their disciplined approach.

“They don’t put up with any mess and are strong believers in having disciplined teams off the field,” Faircloth said. “I don’t think folks realize how much that helps when they are on the field.”

Clawson said there’s more to building the program than just redshirting freshmen. But he also doesn’t apologize for it as he’s tried to build depth in his program through the years.

“Well, that’s what you have to do here,” he said about redshirting. “I don’t remember the last time we stole a recruit from Clemson or Florida State. If we did, the recruit lied about their offer.”

ACC Championship Game Information

What

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

When

8 p.m., Saturday

Where

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV

ABC

Tickets and information

GoDeacs.com

All-time ACC Football Titles

Clemson 20

Florida State 15

Maryland 9

N.C. State 7

Duke 7

North Carolina 5

Virginia Tech 4

Wake Forest 2

Georgia Tech 2

Virginia 2

South Carolina 1

Note: Maryland and South Carolina are no longer in ACC

The Big Four ACC Football Titles

Wake Forest has a chance to win its second ACC football title in the last 15 years. The Demon Deacons are the only school from North Carolina to win the championship game since the game was added in 2005. N.C. State last won the ACC title in 1979 while North Carolina last won it in 1980. Duke's last ACC football title was in 1989.

ACC Championship Game Results

2005: Florida State 27, Va. Tech 22

2006: Wake Forest 9, Ga. Tech 6

2007: Va. Tech 30, Boston College 16

2008: Va. Tech 30, Boston College 12

2009: Ga. Tech 39, Clemson 34

2010: Va. Tech 44, Florida State 33

2011: Clemson 38, Va. Tech 10

2012: Florida State 21, Ga. Tech 15

2013: Florida State 45, Duke 7

2014: Florida State 37, Ga. Tech 35

2015: Clemson 45, North Carolina 37

2016: Clemson 42, Va. Tech 35

2017: Clemson 38, Miami 3

2018: Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10

2019: Clemson 62, Virginia 17

2020: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

