Dave Clawson's path to success at Wake Forest might look familiar. It's similar to the way Jim Grobe built the program 15 years ago.

“You’ve got to keep feeding this thing,” Clawson said about the nature of college football. “You can make advancements, but the bar keeps moving. Whether it’s facilities or staff size or nutrition or whatever — the bar to be great always gets moved.”

Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest football and basketball, has been in Winston-Salem for 24 years. He’s worked closely with Jim Caldwell, Jim Grobe and now Clawson and calls all three of them first-class people. Grobe won the ACC title in his sixth season at Wake Forest in 2006 and was the national coach of the year.

“Dave has mentioned it a few times through the years on his radio show about the success that Coach Grobe had here,” Cotten said.

Cotten said it makes sense that Clawson learned as much as he could about how the Deacons were successful under Grobe.

“It behooved Dave to use some of that formula, but he’s also put his own stamp on the program, and you see the results,” Cotten said.

Bill Faircloth, the ‘Big Daddy’ of the Wake Forest football program, has seen more games than anybody and at one point had seen more than 400 in a row. He played for the Deacons in the 1960s and retired a few years ago as a part guru and part assistant athletics director for the football program.