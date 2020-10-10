David Wrona can do no wrong as top-ranked Wake Forest wins 3-0 over Alabama-Birmingham

It was David Wrona’s world on Saturday night as he could do no wrong for the top-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team.

Wrona, who came off the bench for Coach Bobby Muuss’ team full of depth, scored two goals within five minutes of each other in the first half as the Deacons beat Alabama-Birmingham 3-0 at rainy Spry Stadium.

In the 36th minute Wrona scored with assists going to Colin Thomas and Isaiah Parente.

In the 41st minute Wrona stole the ball just past the penalty area, took a couple of dribbles, and blasted in a 22-foot shot for his second goal of the game and third of the season.

Wrona, a sophomore forward from Hoover, Alabama, has an increased role from last season. As a freshman he played in 16 games but had just four shots seeing limited playing time.

The Deacons (3-0) led 2-0 at halftime. They improved to 50-0-1 when leading at halftime since Muuss took over the program six seasons ago. The win was also the 92nd for Muuss while at Wake Forest, the most of any program over the last six seasons.

The Deacons made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when Calvin Harris blasted in a 30-yard left-footed goal with an assist going to Parente.