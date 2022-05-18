Davis Womble and Chad Wilfong, two former Wake Forest golfers, team up to win U.S. Amateur Four-Ball title

Two former Wake Forest golfers, who played in different eras, teamed up to win the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday night.

Chad Wilfong, 41, a 2003 Wake Forest graduate and Davis Womble, 28, a 2016 graduate, beat Drew Kittleson and Drew Stoltz in the championship match at Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama. Thanks to Wilfong’s clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole the match was extended to an extra hole.

The team of Wilfong and Womble then won on the extra hole to win the title.

Wilfong, who lives in Charlotte and played on the Korn Ferry Tour before regaining his amateur status a few years ago, and Womble were both All-ACC selections during their time at Wake Forest playing for Coach Jerry Haas.

Bonus golf!A clutch birdie by Chad Wilfong has sent the #USFourBall championship match to extra holes. pic.twitter.com/RX6UkUVmZ2 — USGA (@USGA) May 19, 2022

Kittleson and Stoltz beat a Wake Forest team in the semifinals rallying to beat Evan Beck and Dan Walters 2 and 1. Beck is a former Wake Forest golfer and Walters, who lives in Winston-Salem, is a former associate head coach of the Demon Deacons under Haas.

In the semifinals the third-seeded team of Wilfong and Womble rolled past Carter Loflin and Wells Williams to win 7 and 5.

Both of the former Wake Forest golfers receive exemptions into the U.S. Amateur which will be played in mid-August at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. The two also earn exemptions into the Mid-Am Championship and a 10-year exemption into the Four-Ball.

