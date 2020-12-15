Deacons are committed to each other and committed to playing in a bowl game

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year senior tight end, was asked an obvious question about why Wake Forest’s football team is intent on playing in a bowl game.

“Coach (Dave) Clawson wants guys that love football,” Chapman said. “It’s very clear when the guys get here who loves football because those are the ones who end up playing. They are the ones that stick it out and want to finish a season like 2020.”

Even this season as the Deacons, much like every team in the country, have been through the COVID-19 wars in trying to dodge the pandemic you really do have to love the game.

The Deacons (4-4) will wrap up the regular-season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State, but they will also likely play in a bowl game after that. While three schools in the ACC (Boston College, Virginia and Pittsburgh) have opted out of competing in a bowl game, the Deacons are full steam ahead.

Despite not being able to go home at all since July, the Deacons haven’t showed any signs of packing it in. There have been a few players who have opted out or transferred but for the most part they are sticking around to finish what they started.