Deacons are committed to each other and committed to playing in a bowl game

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year senior tight end, was asked an obvious question about why Wake Forest’s football team is intent on playing in a bowl game.
“Coach (Dave) Clawson wants guys that love football,” Chapman said. “It’s very clear when the guys get here who loves football because those are the ones who end up playing. They are the ones that stick it out and want to finish a season like 2020.”
Even this season as the Deacons, much like every team in the country, have been through the COVID-19 wars in trying to dodge the pandemic you really do have to love the game.
The Deacons (4-4) will wrap up the regular-season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State, but they will also likely play in a bowl game after that. While three schools in the ACC (Boston College, Virginia and Pittsburgh) have opted out of competing in a bowl game, the Deacons are full steam ahead.
Despite not being able to go home at all since July, the Deacons haven’t showed any signs of packing it in. There have been a few players who have opted out or transferred but for the most part they are sticking around to finish what they started.
“I’ve been a part of four straight bowl games (a school record) since I got here in 2016 and I know how important that is to keep going to bowl games,” Chapman said. “We’ve gotten this far in a season like this, so why not finish strong as bowl champions.”
What that means for the players is more time in a local hotel staying in single rooms as the Deacons continue to stay in their bubble. They can see each other at practices but for the most part are staying apart from each other because of the strict COVID-19 protocols.
They moved off campus a few days ago and the fall semester is over after exams were finished last week. They will stay in local hotels through the bowl game, and it’s a sacrifice they are all willing to make.
What’s made this season even longer are all the COVID-19 related scheduling changes. Since the Deacons started the season on Sept. 12 against Clemson they have had six weekends off during the last 14 weeks.
Clawson has reiterated on a weekly basis that he would leave it up to his players if they wanted to play in a bowl game. And the consensus is the Deacons do want to keep playing.
The other sacrifices once the bowl destination is announced on Sunday include not being able to go home for Christmas. They will stay in Winston-Salem until the bowl game that would likely be in Charlotte, Annapolis, Md., Tampa or Jacksonville.
While Chapman, a fifth-year senior, is undecided if he will come back and play another season, safety Keegan Good will be moving on after this season. Good, another fifth-year senior, has also been a part of the previous four bowl games.
Good agreed with Chapman that the culture Clawson and his staff have created is about chasing a bowl berth every season, even during the COVID-19 season. Consistency is a big catch phrase with the Deacons and they would add to their school record by going to another bowl game.
“Coach Clawson recruits guys that are competitive and love football,” Good said. “I think that’s part of the culture at Wake and anytime there’s a chance to play a game, we want to take it. If there’s a game to played we want to play in it.”
Good has five rings since he started at Wake Forest. Four of the rings are from the previous four bowl games and another ring is from last year’s Big Four championship when the Deacons beat North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke during the regular-season.
Good said he’s proud of his five rings, and is looking forward to another one.
“I’ve got the Pinstripe Bowl ring with me but the others are back home,” Good said.
Good also said that getting through this season with so much going on there should be a reward of a bowl game.
“I definitely think playing in a bowl game is a big accomplishment this season,” Good said. “Going through COVID, not being able to play games, not being able to hang out as much together, and just the weirdness of 2020 it would be a great way to end the season.”
Kicker Nick Sciba said that the Deacons are committed to competing in the postseason.
“I think everyone wants to finish out the season but everyone is focused on playing Florida State first,” Sciba said. “We obviously want to beat Florida State and go onto a bowl game and finish with a winning record. That’s what everyone wants, and I think the team morale is getting higher and higher.”
Sciba said that the previous four bowl seasons have stamped the Deacons as a consistent program.
“We want to keep getting better and better each season,” he said. “It comes from the coaching staff, and it starts with recruiting and they don’t just recruit good football players they recruit good people.”
5 difference makers who made headlines in and around Winston-Salem in 2020
A college kid makes sure he gets the most out of the election process.
Chris Paul loves being back in Winston-Salem, even if it's for a short time.
Wake Forest freshman makes big impact a year out of high school.
WSSU freshman hopes to make an impact in the sport of auto racing.
One of our local heroes, Art Blevins, gave a lot to a lot of people in Winston-Salem.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!