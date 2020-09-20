Deacons' concerns center on defense after surrendering 45 points in loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH – The word “concerned” was thrown around a lot by Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest early Sunday morning after a 45-42 shootout loss to N.C. State.
That concern centered mostly on a defense that has yet to arrive two games into the season. With Wake Forest now 0-2 overall, both in losses to ACC teams, the defense has given up 82 points with seventh-ranked Notre Dame making a visit to Truist Field on Saturday.
“I really thought that would be the strength of our football team,” Clawson said of a defense that returned most of its key players from last season’s bowl team.
What made the breakdowns so startling was that the Wolfpack was making its debut and also announced just before the game that backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a redshirt junior who transferred from Florida State before last season, would make his third career start. Devin Leary didn't take part in enough preseason practice because of COVID-19 protocols.
Hockman looked like the second-coming of Boomer Esiason, also a left-hander who starred at Maryland and in the NFL. Hockman completed his first 12 passes and at one point was 6-for-6 in third-down conversions. He wound up 16-for-23 for 191 yards and one touchdown and rushede eight times for 30 yards.
Boogie Basham, an All-America candidate on the defensive line, said the Deacons learned that Hockman was starting after seeing a Twitter post just before the game. Basham was one of 10 returning starters, giving the Deacons' defense plenty of confidence.
That confidence has been shaken.
“We had a bunch of communication errors and we have to do it in practice, so it’s about bringing it from practice to the games,” said Basham, who had five tackles and the Deacons’ lone sack of the game.
What most concerns Clawson most is how the defense fared against the run. The Deacons gave up 270 rushing yards, spending too much time trying to arm-tackle, and 463 yards overall.
Clawson was asked whether practice time devoted to tackling had been limited because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We only had one less scrimmage than usual, so that’s not it,” he said.
In a blowout of N.C. State last season, the run defense allowed just 116 yards.
“Right now (the run defense) is problem No. 1 that we’ve got to get fixed," Clawson said.
In the opening loss to Clemson, Wake Forest didn’t have all of its weapons in the secondary, and Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence played pitch-and-catch with his receivers to the tune of 351 yards. The secondary had a better game against the Wolfpack, especially when cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor intercepted a Hockman pass and returned the ball 45 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
“We know we can do it,” Taylor said. “We have flashes where everybody is clicking on all cylinders.”
Now in his eighth season, Clawson is 0-2 for the first time but did like how his team responded after twice falling behind by 14 points.
“We're getting better,” Clawson said. “We have the makings of a good football team, but this team is a work in progress and we'll get there. We didn't play well enough (Saturday night) to beat a very enthused and energetic N.C. State team.”
Because the game went back and forth in a shootout, Clawson said the tendency in such a loss is to focus on the negative.
"We had a chance to win it at the end, and we did not execute a two-minute drill," Clawson said.
