Deacons' concerns center on defense after surrendering 45 points in loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH – The word “concerned” was thrown around a lot by Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest early Sunday morning after a 45-42 shootout loss to N.C. State.

That concern centered mostly on a defense that has yet to arrive two games into the season. With Wake Forest now 0-2 overall, both in losses to ACC teams, the defense has given up 82 points with seventh-ranked Notre Dame making a visit to Truist Field on Saturday.

“I really thought that would be the strength of our football team,” Clawson said of a defense that returned most of its key players from last season’s bowl team.

What made the breakdowns so startling was that the Wolfpack was making its debut and also announced just before the game that backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a redshirt junior who transferred from Florida State before last season, would make his third career start. Devin Leary didn't take part in enough preseason practice because of COVID-19 protocols.

Hockman looked like the second-coming of Boomer Esiason, also a left-hander who starred at Maryland and in the NFL. Hockman completed his first 12 passes and at one point was 6-for-6 in third-down conversions. He wound up 16-for-23 for 191 yards and one touchdown and rushede eight times for 30 yards.

Boogie Basham, an All-America candidate on the defensive line, said the Deacons learned that Hockman was starting after seeing a Twitter post just before the game. Basham was one of 10 returning starters, giving the Deacons' defense plenty of confidence.

That confidence has been shaken.