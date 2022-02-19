Deacons delight in clutch victory

It looks like Wake Forest belongs among this season’s elite in the ACC.
The evidence is a bit more compelling after Saturday afternoon’s result.
“I think we’re pretty entertaining,” Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia said. “I think this team is capable of doing something amazing.”
The best part of the latest example for the Demon Deacons was overcoming Notre Dame for a 79-74 victory at Joel Coliseum.
The Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) have played the teams occupying the first three positions in the conference standings in consecutive games, a gauntlet of Miami, Duke and Notre Dame.
“Did we not just play the top three teams in the league in a row?” Coach Steve Forbes said. “We lost by four, two and (then) won. Small margin of error in any of those games.”
Big rewards accompanied the outcome against Notre Dame (19-8, 12-4), which slipped out of a first-place tie with Duke. Wake Forest is in fourth.
So there’s no three-game losing streak for the first time this season staining the Deacons’ résumé.
That’s in large part because there’s the continued luxury of having Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia leading the charge. Williams scored 11 of his 23 points in the last eight minutes, likely cementing his spot as the ACC’s leading scorer.
“He kind of just took over,” LaRavia said. “When (Williams) has the ball in his hands, everybody is like, ‘Let’s get back on defense because he’s about to go score.’ ”
And that’s what happened. Four times in the second half, the Deacons scored to take the lead. Each time, Williams made the basket.
The last of those came with 4:20 remaining.
LaRavia racked up 20 points, half of those on free throws. He sank two clinching foul shots with 3.5 seconds left.
Amid all this, Forbes said he liked best a play that set up Isaiah Mucius for a late-game 3-point basket with the Irish trailing by two.
“What a great play to have the leading scorer in the ACC — when it’s game time — throw it out to Isaiah Mucius, trusting him that he’s going to make a 3 and he made a 3,” Forbes said. “That’s being a team.”
Those were the types of sequences that thrilled most of the gathering of 8,355. It was a crowd that showered the Deacons with appreciation.
“I think that was easily one of the best crowds we’ve had here this year,” LaRavia said. “It was a great atmosphere. They really showed out for us.”
“I think they helped us a lot down the stretch,” Forbes said.
On the court, the list of key contributors keeps growing. Reserve Khadim Sy came up clutch, supplying 15 points and 10 rebounds for the senior transfer’s second career double-double.
The widespread production might have been most evident by this: Four Wake players hit at least one 3-point basket and none of them was named Williams or LaRavia.
Earlier, Notre Dame used a 17-4 run to build a 41-29 lead heading toward the end of the first half. The Deacons responded with the next six points.
“The key was, we weathered the storm,” Forbes said.
By the end, the Deacons racked up a 43-27 rebounding advantage, going with a big lineup again to counter some of Notre Dame’s strengths. That’s where Sy and Dallas Walton have been valuable.
“The size has really been good for us all year long,” Forbes said.
Some poise helps, too. The Deacons went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.
“That’s a pretty big stat,” Forbes said.
It’s guaranteed that the Deacons will be above .500 in ACC play for the first time in 12 years, but they’re looking for more.
Wake Forest will have a finishing stretch against struggling teams to complete its massive turnaround. Next is a trip to Clemson, which has lost six in a row, and then home against Louisville, which snapped a seven-game skid by topping Clemson on Saturday. Then there's a rematch with N.C. State, which is in second-to-last place.