Deacons delight in clutch victory

On the court, the list of key contributors keeps growing. Reserve Khadim Sy came up clutch, supplying 15 points and 10 rebounds for the senior transfer’s second career double-double.

The widespread production might have been most evident by this: Four Wake players hit at least one 3-point basket and none of them was named Williams or LaRavia.

Earlier, Notre Dame used a 17-4 run to build a 41-29 lead heading toward the end of the first half. The Deacons responded with the next six points.

“The key was, we weathered the storm,” Forbes said.

By the end, the Deacons racked up a 43-27 rebounding advantage, going with a big lineup again to counter some of Notre Dame’s strengths. That’s where Sy and Dallas Walton have been valuable.

“The size has really been good for us all year long,” Forbes said.

Some poise helps, too. The Deacons went 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.

“That’s a pretty big stat,” Forbes said.

It’s guaranteed that the Deacons will be above .500 in ACC play for the first time in 12 years, but they’re looking for more.