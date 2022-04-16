Deacons delight with new defense in spring

Wake Forest offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash protects the quarterback as defensive end Jacorey Johns (4) tries to blitz.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman stays loose on the sidelines, tossing the ball to A.T. Perry during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson makes an adjustment as he watches the Deacons' spring game from the backfield, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Jackson Hensley pulls down a reception under pressure from defensive back DaShawn Jones during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest linebacker Mark Balbis takes down running back Zach Igwebe during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts picks off a pass intended for wide receiver Jackson Hensley before the play was called back for pass interference during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest wide receiver Dez Williams catches a pass for a touchdown between defenders Cody Cater (49) and Chase Jones during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest defensive lineman Dion Bergan Jr. chases quarterback Sam Hartman out of the pocket during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison carries the ball around the left side during the Deacons' spring game.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looks for a receiver as he rolls out of the pocket in the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.(Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson talks with an ACC Network reporter before the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. hands off to running back Zach Igwebe during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley jukes around the right side during the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
Walt Unks, Journal
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (left) and defensive back Chelen Garnes laugh after the Deacons' spring game, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Truist Field.
It made sense that the defense took some of the spotlight during the spring game for Wake Forest’s football team Saturday afternoon at Truist Field
There’s more to prove on that side for the Demon Deacons, who also figure to be undergoing a transformation with Brad Lambert coming back to the defensive coordinator position.
These drills were part of the final spring session for Wake Forest, the reigning Atlantic Division champion in the ACC. The Deacons open the season Sept. 1 against visiting Virginia Military Institute.
Here are a few notables from Saturday’s exercise:
Play some ‘D’
The defense had its way for stretches, particularly across the first few series.
“As a whole, we’re adjusting pretty well,” defensive back Coby Davis said.
Linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. said it was encouraging how younger players blended in with the veterans as they learned details of the new system.
“The guys really bought in and really honed in,” Smenda said.
There was another reason for the defense looking solid. Saturday’s action was played without tackling, so that left plenty to the imagination.
“You’re not giving guys opportunities to break tackles,” coach Dave Clawson said.
The biggest highlight on the defense came from Davis, who appeared to return a Michael Kern interception for a touchdown. However, it was ruled that the play was stopped inside the 20-yard line.
“Definitely was a pick-6,” Davis said. “May have gotten a finger on me.”
But Clawson has seen throughout the spring the value that Davis, who was a starter for the first four games last season before an injury, gives the team.
“I’m just glad to see him healthy,” Clawson said. “When Colby is going for us, we’re a better team.”
Clawson said there’s need for more depth in the secondary, so that’s something to keep an eye on prior to preseason camp.
“It would be nice to get a couple guys in the (transfer) portal there to help with depth,” he said.
All even?
With what Clawson considers a roster of 20 returning starters, there’s naturally good competition.
“As balanced as we’ve been — offense and defense — for a while,” Clawson said.
Tight end Blake Whiteheart backed that up.
“This entire spring it has been back and forth,” he said.
Even with so much experience on the roster, Clawson said it’s important not to become a complacent program. So there were good signs this spring.
“I don’t think we wasted a practice,” Clawson said.
Getting their kicks
Remember when the kicking seemed so automatic? Now the Demon Deacons need a replacement for Nick Sciba, who departed as the NCAA’s all-time most accurate kicker.
The competition figures to come down to redshirt freshman Matthew Dennis and redshirt senior Zack Murphy.
Murphy had the most chances Saturday, making a 49-yard field goal. A bit later going in the other direction (toward Bridger Field House), his boot was short and slightly off the mark on a 47-yard attempt. That latter attempt was into the wind.
Plays of note
Clutch catches provided offensive highlights in the spring game. Nick Ragano made a 27-yard grab of a Kern pass.
Billy Edwards Jr. and Dez Williams were a productive duo. Williams made a dazzling reception a play prior to the snatching a touchdown pass from Edwards.
Williams caught another touchdown pass from Edwards with a diving snatch in the end zone.
Call them captains
Prior to the spring finale, captains for the 2022 season were revealed. They are Whiteheart, quarterback Sam Hartman, defenseman lineman Rondell Bothroyd, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens, linebackers Chase Jones and Ryan Smenda.
“It’s not just something that’s given,” said Whiteheart, a former standout at Mount Tabor. “It’s a great responsibility.”
This makes Hartman a three-year captain, while Jurgens was also a 2021 captain.
