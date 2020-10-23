Deacons having fun and still learning the new defense they'll play under Steve Forbes

Jonah Antonio isn’t focused on offense right now.

Antonio, a Wake Forest guard and grad transfer, knows his role as a 3-point shooter. When the Deacons have the ball, and he’s allowed to work around screens and move, the shots will come.

It’s the other part of the game that has his focus right now.

“The defensive side of things is something I have to work on, personally,” Antonio said. “That’s really all I think about in going to practice. I think about defense. “

When Wake Forest hired Steve Forbes as its new men’s basketball coach, a promised pillar of the program was a gritty, grimy and tough defense. A lot of the Deacons’ court time so far has been focused on it — Forbes said the week before official practices opened on Oct. 14 that more offensive work would eventually come with the increased court time.

During Wake Forest’s media day on Thursday, Forbes laid out what he’s looking for in a defense. It’s predicated on pressure and aggressiveness, keeping the ball out of the middle of the floor, and many other more nuanced things that Forbes has learned and developed in his 30-plus-year career.

To sophomore forward Ody Oguama, quite simply, it’s been fun to learn.