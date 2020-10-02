Deacons smoke Camels 66-14 at Truist Field on Friday night

Wake Forest got down to business, and took care of business in a 66-14 rout of Campbell on Friday night in front of 2,200 at Truist Field.
The Deacons' running game was outstanding and quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t miss much as they rolled to the easy victory. On the seven possessions that Hartman directed, the offense scored five touchdowns, added a field goal and had one missed field-goal attempt.
For the game, the Deacons (1-2) had the ball for 10 possessions and scored eight times.
It's also the first time in history that Wake Forest didn't attempt a punt.
The 66 points scored tied the highest point total in the modern era, tying a win over Virginia in 1975. The most points scored in Wake Forest history was 80, which was done in a game against the Florence YMCA in 1915.
When running back Christian Beal-Smith (20 carries for 130 yards) scored his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, the Deacons were leading 45-7.
The Camels (0-4) ended their season and their fourth straight game against the higher level Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
The Camels cut the margin to 45-14, but on the ensuing kickoff Donovan Greene returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to make the score 52-14 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Hartman was 12 of 16 passing for 166 yards with one touchdown and after his seven possessions and with the Deacons in command, backup Michael Kern replaced Hartman.
Kern’s first possession also resulted in a touchdown as third-string running back Justice Ellison scored from seven yards out to make the score 59-14. Kern's second possession also resulted in a touchdown.
In the first half, the Deacons had the ball on five possessions and scored four times. If not for a missed field-goal attempt by Nick Sciba in the first quarter, their lead would have been bigger.
Working very well was the Deacons running game as Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III (11 carries for 105 yards) took turns running through gaping holes.
Beal-Smith scored on a 2-yard run early and then added another 10-yard run for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Camels cut the lead to 14-7 before Walker scored with 6:29 left in the first half from from 12 yards out. Sciba drilled a 41-yard field goal late in the half to make the score 24-7 at the half.
Another good development for the Deacons on offense was Howell’s deep throws. He had two long completions in the first half that had plenty to do with how well the running game was working.
Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said earlier in the week that they hadn’t completed any long balls through their first two games. That changed on Friday night.
Wide receivers A.T. Perry had a 40-yard catch and Greene had a nice catch on a 34-yard gain.
Hartman didn’t have to throw the ball much in the first half, but was efficient going 6 for 9 for 100 yards.
Notes: The scholarship difference between Campbell (FCS) and Wake Forest (FBS) is pronounced. Wake Forest has an 85-scholarship limit and Campbell has a limit of 63. Campbell moved up to the FCS level before the 2018 season…. Friday night’s game was broadcast on the ACC Network. It marked the third time in four weeks that Campbell made an appearance on national TV. It’s also the only three times that the small, Baptist school has been on national TV playing football…. Boogie Basham’s first-quarter sack extended his streak of 21 straight games with a tackle for a loss for the Deacons.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!