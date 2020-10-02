Deacons smoke Camels 66-14 at Truist Field on Friday night

Hartman was 12 of 16 passing for 166 yards with one touchdown and after his seven possessions and with the Deacons in command, backup Michael Kern replaced Hartman.

Kern’s first possession also resulted in a touchdown as third-string running back Justice Ellison scored from seven yards out to make the score 59-14. Kern's second possession also resulted in a touchdown.

In the first half, the Deacons had the ball on five possessions and scored four times. If not for a missed field-goal attempt by Nick Sciba in the first quarter, their lead would have been bigger.

Working very well was the Deacons running game as Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III (11 carries for 105 yards) took turns running through gaping holes.

Beal-Smith scored on a 2-yard run early and then added another 10-yard run for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Camels cut the lead to 14-7 before Walker scored with 6:29 left in the first half from from 12 yards out. Sciba drilled a 41-yard field goal late in the half to make the score 24-7 at the half.

Another good development for the Deacons on offense was Howell’s deep throws. He had two long completions in the first half that had plenty to do with how well the running game was working.