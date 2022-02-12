Deacons stall in perplexing manner

There was lots to digest after the unusual — yes, that’s right — late-game snags for Wake Forest.
A team that had become accustomed to pushing the right buttons in crunch time instead left Joel Coliseum with a 76-72 loss to Miami on Saturday afternoon.
So Coach Steve Forbes had feelings that he hadn’t recalled at any other time this season.
“I hadn’t really felt that way,” he said, referring to his assessment that Miami appeared to be the hungrier team. “I really felt like they just played harder, man. They had more urgency in the second half.”
So the Demon Deacons (20-6, 10-5 ACC) can put aside thoughts of a first-place spot in the conference, at least for now. And Tuesday night’s visit to Duke might not look quite so mammoth.
The things that looked huge by the end of the latest game for Wake Forest were turnovers and ineffective on-the-ball defense. And perhaps, to some degree, intensity despite efforts from the home crowd of 7,698.
“I didn’t think we had any pop,” Forbes said. “I thought they were the more urgent team than we were. … An opportunity to get a win and we didn’t do it.”
Miami (18-7, 10-4) completed a season sweep.
With that, the good vibes from Wake Forest’s three-game winning streak faded.
“We haven’t accomplished anything. There’s a lot of season left,” Forbes said. “We’re not in the NCAA Tournament. We haven’t got a seed in the ACC Tournament. Those are all left to be earned.”
Forward Isaiah Mucius has seen gloomy for the Deacons in past seasons, so he offered a brighter outlook.
“It’s things that are fixable,” Mucius said. “It’s not the end of the world. We can’t hold our heads.”
Part of the angst for Wake Forest is that it can’t seem to shake the turnover bug. It had 17 compared to Miami’s seven.
“Turnovers are a problem,” Forbes said. “You can’t win big games like this when you turn the ball over like that.”
Still, there was an 11-point first-half lead for the Deacons. At that point with about seven minutes to play before the break, maybe the seeds were sowed.
“I think we got too comfortable,” Mucius said. “They took advantage of us getting comfortable.”
Still, the halftime numbers looked nice with a 40-33 lead and 55.6-percent shooting from the field, including 7-for-13 on 3s.
And later the score was tied at 61-all and 67-all. In between, Jake LaRavia fouled out with 4:11 to play, but it didn’t have to be a lost cause for the Deacons.
“We missed him a lot,” Forbes said. “You’ve got to overcome those things. That’s why you’ve got depth.”
Kameron McGusty’s 3 for Miami made it 72-67 with 1:30 left. The Hurricanes scored on their next two possessions, not leaving an opening for the Deacons to catch up.
Alondes Williams scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Deacons. Daivien Williamson added 12 points.
For Forbes, the second half was defined by his team’s 10 turnovers.
“They turned us over,” he said. “We couldn’t turn them over.”
Wake Forest entered the day with a 7-2 record in games decided by single-digit margins, with one of the defeats coming by 92-84 on New Year’s Day at Miami. And you could add Wednesday’s victory at North Carolina State to the list of strong finishes considering the Deacons posted the last 16 points to pull away from a tight game.
This time, it was too often disjointed for Wake Forest.
“We don’t normally play this way,” Forbes said. “And Miami took advantage with the intensity and urgency that they played with in the second half, which is how this ended up as a loss.”