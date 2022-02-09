Deacs wear 20-win label after repelling Wolfpack

RALEIGH — Now when attention comes Wake Forest’s way, it will be directed at a 20-win team.
That might further change the commentary on this version of the Demon Deacons.
They withstood another challenge Wednesday night, putting the accelerator down late in the game to pull away for a deceptive 69-51 victory against N.C. State at PNC Arena.
No other ACC team wears a 20-win label, at least until Duke’s game on Thursday night at Clemson.
This is Wake Forest’s first climb to the 20-win level in 12 years.
So there’s a new light on the Deacons after a decade of mostly dark and dismal seasons.
ACC scoring leader Alondes Williams poured in 15 of his 17 points in the second half to go with 13 points apiece from Isaiah Mucius and Khadim Sy and 11 more from Daiven Williamson.
“Respect is a hard thing to get back once you lose it, and I think we’re starting to gain the respect that Wake Forest once had in this league and where we belong,” Coach Steve Forbes said.
However you want to slice it, the last nine minutes were delightful for the Deacons. They tallied 24 of the game’s last 30 points — that included a game-ending 16-0 count.
“We did it by getting stops at the defensive end and we did it by hitting timely shots,” Forbes said.
The nice aspect of that came with five different players hitting the scoring column during the first 12 points of that run.
“Everybody kind of made a big shot,” Forbes said. “Everybody had a turn at it.”
Wake Forest joined Notre Dame as the first teams to reach 10 ACC wins, the Irish beating the Deacons to that mark only because their 63-57 victory against Louisville finished slightly before the score became final here in Raleigh.
A double-digit win total in ACC play hadn’t been achieved for the Deacons since the 2008-09 season, when they went 11-5 in a 16-game conference slate. This time, they have six more to play before tournament time.
They led most of the way, but the Wolfpack pulled even at 45-45.
“Dallas (Walton) and Khadim did a great job of communicating, and Alondes did a great job of keeping them away from the basket,” Forbes said. “That defense allowed the opportunity for everyone to hit a big shot on the other end.”
Wake Forest produced only five points in the last 5:40 before halftime, yet still led 31-28. After the turnover-fest Saturday against Florida State, the Deacons committed just three second-half turnovers.
The Wolfpack’s goal was to make Wake Forest uncomfortable, and that seemed to pan out.
“We did a good job up until the last four minutes,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said.
Perhaps that’s when it clicked for Wake Forest. This won’t look like a close game when the score flashes across screens, but that’s because the Deacons didn’t allow it to remain tight.
“I think our preparation prepared us for those moments,” Williamson said.
It also helped that the Demon Deacons stiffened on defense. N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron produced 22 points, but he was hounded late in the game.
“It kind of felt like they were trapping me until I have the ball up,” Seabron said.
Four of the Wolfpack’s 11 turnovers came in the last five minutes.
If you want to look for potential snags for the Deacons, those could have come because of free-throw shooting. They made just six of 13 foul shots.
But there’s something about this group that finds answers rather than reasons.
“It was a really good road win for us,” Forbes said. “I’m proud of my team for getting to 20 wins and I’m happy for our fans, community and institution.”