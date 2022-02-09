Deacs wear 20-win label after repelling Wolfpack

“We did it by getting stops at the defensive end and we did it by hitting timely shots,” Forbes said.

The nice aspect of that came with five different players hitting the scoring column during the first 12 points of that run.

“Everybody kind of made a big shot,” Forbes said. “Everybody had a turn at it.”

Wake Forest joined Notre Dame as the first teams to reach 10 ACC wins, the Irish beating the Deacons to that mark only because their 63-57 victory against Louisville finished slightly before the score became final here in Raleigh.

A double-digit win total in ACC play hadn’t been achieved for the Deacons since the 2008-09 season, when they went 11-5 in a 16-game conference slate. This time, they have six more to play before tournament time.

They led most of the way, but the Wolfpack pulled even at 45-45.

“Dallas (Walton) and Khadim did a great job of communicating, and Alondes did a great job of keeping them away from the basket,” Forbes said. “That defense allowed the opportunity for everyone to hit a big shot on the other end.”