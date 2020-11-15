Depleted roster hurts second-ranked Wake Forest in 2-0 loss to Virginia in ACC Tournament

Second-ranked Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team had its season come to screeching halt on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at Spry Stadium.
The Deacons, who were the favorites going into the tournament, were without four starters and had a total of 11 players unavailable because of injuries and COVID-19 issues relating to positive tests and contract tracing. Coach Bobby Muuss had to mix and match as best that he could, but didn’t have nearly enough fire-power.
“If there’s a lesson in this you are going to have to tell me what it is,” Muuss said. “I guess if there’s a lesson, no one is not venerable to an injury or the virus. And I guess the biggest lesson is you can’t take any day for granted.”
Still, without all of his talent on the field that built a 7-1 record during the regular-season, Muuss couldn’t have been prouder of how his team battled throughout.
“We had training this week and didn’t know what we were going to do,” Muuss said as they tried to prepare for the game not knowing who was going to be available.
Missing for the Deacons were three of their top five scorers in Kyle Holcomb, Machop Chol and Isaiah Parente along with top defender Garrison Tubbs. With the 11 players out, Muuss had just four other position players on his bench when the game started.
Of his 29 players on the roster, Muuss dressed 18 players for the game and ended up using just three substitutes. During the regular-season Muuss often used 18 to 20 players in games.
The Cavaliers, who improved to 3-3-1, got two goals from Cabrel Happi Kamseu with the second one a gift. In the 52nd minute freshman Prince Amponsah, who was making his first start of his career for the Deacons on defense, made an errant pass that went right to Kamseu who easily chipped it over goalie Andrew Pannenberg’s head for a 2-0 lead.
Muuss said despite all the missing players he felt like the team he had out there for Sunday’s game did their best.
“I think the guys executed right well, and it’s not being disrespectful to Virginia but they weren’t extremely dangerous,” Muuss said. “We played Duke, Clemson and North Carolina (in the regular-season) and that’s dangerous but even when they scored that first goal I didn’t think we were rattled and kept playing.”
The Deacons did have a few scoring chances but couldn’t covert. David Wrona just missed on a short shot after a good pass from Calvin Thomas with 19 minutes to play. And Takuma Suzuski missed a header that went too high off a short, direct-kick pass from Jake Swallen.
Swallen said it was disappointing not to have the Deacons full complement of players.
“It was tough,” Swallen said. “We had guys that usually don’t play big minutes, but had to play big minutes. I was proud of our fight and how we responded in this situation.”
Swallen said he and his teammates had been doing well staying inside their bubble, but that bubble burst earlier in the week.
“We’ve had a couple of Zoom meetings with the guys that are out, but it’s just tough losing them like that,” Swallen said. “I guess our luck ran out because the cases have been increasing on campus, and it’s unfortunate this had to happen to us during this time of the tournament.”
The Deacons did manage 10 shots on goal, and Pannenberg made three outstanding saves in the first half.
“We’re just gutted,” Harris said. “We lost all those guys with something that’s pretty much out of our control. But to have our whole season, and then for this to happen at this time just gutted us.”
The Cavaliers advanced, and will play Clemson on Wednesday night. They managed 11 shots against the Deacons.
“We had our chances to score goals and just couldn’t get it done,” Harris said.
Harris said it was tough on the Deacons leading up to the game as they kept losing teammates after going through COVID-19 testing.
“It happened day by day all this week and we just found out who was out and it kept getting worse,” Harris said. “We would find out who was out when we went to meetings at night and we would see who wasn’t there.”
Muuss said that the Deacons will have six to eight games this spring and will then hopefully be in the NCAA Tournament, which was moved to the spring.
“I’m not disappointed in the way the guys played tonight,” Muuss said. “The guys fought until the end. We grew tonight and we had guys that played against Virginia that haven’t played much all season and some of them did well…. We’ll look ahead to the spring and we’ll grow from this.”
