Depleted roster hurts second-ranked Wake Forest in 2-0 loss to Virginia in ACC Tournament

Second-ranked Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team had its season come to screeching halt on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at Spry Stadium.

The Deacons, who were the favorites going into the tournament, were without four starters and had a total of 11 players unavailable because of injuries and COVID-19 issues relating to positive tests and contract tracing. Coach Bobby Muuss had to mix and match as best that he could, but didn’t have nearly enough fire-power.

“If there’s a lesson in this you are going to have to tell me what it is,” Muuss said. “I guess if there’s a lesson, no one is not venerable to an injury or the virus. And I guess the biggest lesson is you can’t take any day for granted.”

Still, without all of his talent on the field that built a 7-1 record during the regular-season, Muuss couldn’t have been prouder of how his team battled throughout.

“We had training this week and didn’t know what we were going to do,” Muuss said as they tried to prepare for the game not knowing who was going to be available.