Depth an asset at running back for Wake Forest with Kenneth Walker and Christian Beal-Smith

“I’ve seen a lot of big improvement,” Beal-Smith said of a line with three new starters this season and only one senior, JeVionte Nash. “I just think what (offensive line) Coach (Nick) Tabacca is doing is turning a young group of guys into monsters.”

The running game wasn’t effective against top-ranked Clemson in Wake Forest’s opener. Both Beal-Smith and Walker have each had three-touchdown games since that signify they are spreading the wealth.

Against Campbell, Beal-Smith scored three touchdowns and set the tone early as the Deacons turned the game into a glorified scrimmage by the third quarter.

“We drive each other each day,” said Beal-Smith, a redshirt junior. “We are trying to make each other better every day. We are just competing.”

The two are listed as co-starters at running back and usually alternate series to remain fresh during games.

“It’s always good to compete because we make each other better,” Walker said after the N.C. State game.

Said Beal-Smith: “It’s actually a very helping thing, because you can’t be in there every drive.”

Walker is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and Beal-Smith is getting 4.5 yards per carry.