Depth an asset at running back for Wake Forest with Kenneth Walker and Christian Beal-Smith

It really doesn’t matter which Wake Forest running back, Christian Beal-Smith or Kenneth Walker III, is faster.
Beal-Smith said he thinks Walker would win if they lined up in full equipment and raced 100 yards.
“I’m giving it to Kenny,” said Beal-Smith, who ran track at East Forsyth.
Regardless of who might be a tad faster, the Deacons’ running game is fast becoming a key facet of the offense despite the team's 1-2 record going into Saturday's game against Virginia in Winston-Salem.
The offensive line is developing nicely as the Deacons try to balance the run and the pass in coordinator Warren Ruggiero’s system.
In their last two games, the Deacons’ running backs have rushed for nearly 450 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
"Those guys are just extremely talented," Ruggiero said about Beal-Smith and Walker. "To say they are different or better than the other guys (who have graduated), but we are always going to run the ball and need guys to have speed who also have power. Both of those guys can lower their pads and I think they are underrated in that department....They've been a nice mix and are a perfect fit our running game."
In their last win, a 66-14 blowout of Campbell from the Football Championship Subdivision, the Deacons scored on eight of 10 possessions.
“I’ve seen a lot of big improvement,” Beal-Smith said of a line with three new starters this season and only one senior, JeVionte Nash. “I just think what (offensive line) Coach (Nick) Tabacca is doing is turning a young group of guys into monsters.”
The running game wasn’t effective against top-ranked Clemson in Wake Forest’s opener. Both Beal-Smith and Walker have each had three-touchdown games since that signify they are spreading the wealth.
Against Campbell, Beal-Smith scored three touchdowns and set the tone early as the Deacons turned the game into a glorified scrimmage by the third quarter.
“We drive each other each day,” said Beal-Smith, a redshirt junior. “We are trying to make each other better every day. We are just competing.”
The two are listed as co-starters at running back and usually alternate series to remain fresh during games.
“It’s always good to compete because we make each other better,” Walker said after the N.C. State game.
Said Beal-Smith: “It’s actually a very helping thing, because you can’t be in there every drive.”
Walker is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and Beal-Smith is getting 4.5 yards per carry.
While the Deacons had their running game going full force rushing for 299 yards against the Camels, it won’t be that easy the rest of the season with the remaining games against ACC opponents. The Deacons will face Virginia and Virginia Tech at home the next two weekends before a trip to Syracuse.
“We are just are looking to build on that and we know we are getting ready to face some great teams,” Beal-Smith said. “We know we have to follow the game plan and that’s the most important thing, and if we can do that we can put ourselves into position to win the football game.”
The 10 rushing touchdowns rank second in the ACC, something quarterback Sam Hartman will benefit from if it can continue. Having two reliable running backs who can move the chains bodes well.
“Right now we just call each other ‘Thunder and Lightning,’” Beal-Smith said when asked whether the duo has a nickname.
As for who is "Thunder" and who is "Lightning," it doesn’t matter as long as they both are producing.
“We are a combination of both,” Beal-Smith said.
