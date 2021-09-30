Emilia Migliaccio coming back to Wake Forest women's golf team next season

Emilia Migliaccio has the golf bug again.
It’s so strong that she has decided to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the second time. Next season, in 2022-23 she’ll be back on the golf team as a graduate student playing her super senior season.
Migliaccio, who won five times for the Deacons before she graduated and then started working for the Golf Channel, broke the news about coming back by writing her own story for golfchannel.com.
She has been an editorial assistant for the website while going to graduate school, pursuing a master's in communications, at Wake Forest.
“After some exciting conversations with my coaches, Kim Lewellen and Ryan Potter, the decision was final – I am coming back to play golf at Wake Forest,” she wrote of her comeback.
It’s not really a comeback, however, it’s more of an exploration of her game as she continues to evolve.
She felt burned out before her senior season at Wake Forest and decided she would bypass pro golf. She is playing this week in Greensboro as an amateur on the Symetra Tour, the developmental tour for the LPGA Tour. The Symetra Tour is at Forest Oaks Country Club.
Migliaccio was the ACC individual champion her sophomore season in 2019 and made the Arnold Palmer Cup Team all four seasons. She also earned All-America twice, and her five wins are tied for third in school history with Brenda Corrie Kuehn, whose daughter, Rachel, is a Deacons junior.
Lewellen said she joked with Migliaccio about how much she might impact the recruiting class in 2022-23.
"In all seriousness, to have this outstanding young lady who has a passion for the game, a passion for Wake Forest, and the experience she brings will make us an extremely strong team," Lewellen said.
Lewellen will pick up a valuable asset next season with two starters, Virunpat Olankitkunchai and Vanessa Knecht, exhausting their eligibility after this season.
Migliaccio will join Kuehn and Lauren Walsh, both of whom will be seniors next season, as well as Mimi Rhodes, another starter who will be a junior.
While in graduate school this year, Migliaccio said, she found herself wandering to the Arnold Palmer Golf Facility on campus and working on her game.
“It showed to me that I hadn’t lost the drive to improve my skills and, more importantly, it demonstrated that I still loved the game more than anything,” she wrote for the Golf Channel.
Last April she also lost in a playoff in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament, and by staying she’ll likely be in the field again in April 2022.
She is able to play another season because her year of eligibility granted because of COVID-19 hasn't been used.
Migliaccio published a book, "Just an Illusion," during her sophomore year. She's always had a passion for writing and has gotten to do a lot of that while working for the Golf Channel.
“I put golf on hold to explore and learn new skills,” she wrote on the Golf Channel's website. “This opened two incredible opportunities: I became a writer for Golf Channel, where I highlighted and continue to highlight stories on the LPGA and amateur golf, and I applied for graduate school at Wake Forest.”
