Emilia Migliaccio coming back to Wake Forest women's golf team next season

Migliaccio was the ACC individual champion her sophomore season in 2019 and made the Arnold Palmer Cup Team all four seasons. She also earned All-America twice, and her five wins are tied for third in school history with Brenda Corrie Kuehn, whose daughter, Rachel, is a Deacons junior.

Lewellen said she joked with Migliaccio about how much she might impact the recruiting class in 2022-23.

"In all seriousness, to have this outstanding young lady who has a passion for the game, a passion for Wake Forest, and the experience she brings will make us an extremely strong team," Lewellen said.

Lewellen will pick up a valuable asset next season with two starters, Virunpat Olankitkunchai and Vanessa Knecht, exhausting their eligibility after this season.

Migliaccio will join Kuehn and Lauren Walsh, both of whom will be seniors next season, as well as Mimi Rhodes, another starter who will be a junior.

While in graduate school this year, Migliaccio said, she found herself wandering to the Arnold Palmer Golf Facility on campus and working on her game.

“It showed to me that I hadn’t lost the drive to improve my skills and, more importantly, it demonstrated that I still loved the game more than anything,” she wrote for the Golf Channel.