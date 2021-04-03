Emilia Migliaccio falls short in playoff in bid to win Augusta National Women's Amateur

When she talked to reporters after her round in regulation, which included five birdies, there was no indication she would be playing more golf.

“It was kind of surprising it even came to a playoff like that,” Migliaccio said.

Thanks to her mother/caddie, Ulrika, she retrieved a couple of power bars and water before the playoff. “Yes, they were saying you have to eat something,” Migliaccio said. “But I felt like I was ready for the playoff, but I just didn’t execute the shot I wanted to on the approach.”

What makes Migliaccio, from Cary, tick isn’t a lot about individual awards and achievements. She decided in January she’s not going to turn pro to make it on the LPGA Tour.

She still loves golf, but has decided to put her other talents to good use, such as her smile, writing ability and her outlook on life in general.

Migliaccio will get back into team golf later this month with the Deacons, who are favorites to win their first NCAA title in women’s golf, first with the ACC championships, then regionals and finally the NCAA Championships.

Unlike Kupcho, who hit the pro ranks right after her time at Wake Forest was up, Migliaccio will start a job at the Golf Channel as an editorial assistant for their web site.