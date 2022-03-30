 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest tied for 24th after one round of Augusta National Women's Amateur

Anna Davis, 16, and Italy’s Benedetta Moresco share the lead after the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, as they shot 2 under 70 on Wednesday.

The first two rounds are being played at Champions Retreat, with the final round on Saturday at Augusta National with the top 30 advancing.

There are 41 of the top 50 ranked amateur women in the field, including four from Wake Forest.

Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest, who lost in a playoff in last year’s tournament, is tied for 24th after shooting 74 on Wednesday.

Also for the Demon Deacons, Lauren Walsh shot 76 and is tied for 39th along with teammates Carolina Lopez-Chacarra and Rachel Kuehn.

To advance to Saturday’s final round, golfers must finish Thursday’s second round in the top 30.

— John Dell

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

