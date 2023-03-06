GREENSBORO - If Gary Strickland ever gets the urge to keep a scorebook again he could always help out his grandson’s middle school basketball team at St. Pius. And the pay would be tremendous, a Diet Coke and popcorn.

Strickland, 71, is retiring as the official scorekeeper at Wake Forest after a 42-year stay that is one of the longest stints in ACC history.

Strickland’s grandson, Jack, is coached by Gary’s son, Michael, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Gary sharpen his No. 2 pencil and settle in for a game on Kristen Shelton Court at St. Pius to work his scorebook magic.

When asked about this, Gary smiles and says: “No chance. I go to games to see Jack play.”

As for watching his son coach, Gary smiled again: “He knows what he’s doing out there, so I don’t have to worry about Michael. I just want to watch Jack play.”

A heck of a ride

It’s been a long, joyous ride for the Wake Forest graduate who has estimated he’s been to more than 1,200 games since he started keeping score in the early 1980s.

Wake Forest honored Strickland, and his family surrounded him last week during halftime of the final home game of the season against Boston College. And a few tears were shed by Strickland as athletics director John Currie presented Strickland with a plaque.

Michael, who is an assistant commissioner at the ACC, and Gary’s two other sons, Scott and David, and their families were also there for the ceremony.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie with people like yourself, the game day management and the officials,” Strickland said near the scorer’s table of a recent game as he was entering the names of the players and their numbers in the scorebook using his trusty No. 2 pencil. “Two of the officials are friends of mine. I’ll miss the assistant coaches and just the atmosphere around the games.”

Strickland is serious about his job as scorekeeper because an error or a mistake could determine a game.

“I have to be right, and my best friend is my eraser,” Strickland said. “It’s always a No. 2 pencil, and I sharpen them every fourth game.”

Strickland is proud that he’s made just two errors in 42 years.

“I’ve had two mistakes in that time but they didn’t affect the game,” Strickland said. “One day I might tell you about the mistakes, but not today.”

The way it started

Strickland grew up in Winston-Salem and started going to Wake Forest games with his father, Hugh, at a young age. He then attended Wake Forest and was a student manager for men’s basketball before he graduated.

Through the long history of the ACC there have been a lot of great hires at various positions whether it be coaches or administrators. And the match of Strickland as the scorekeeper for Wake Forest is one of those great hires.

Phil Warshauer, who was the sports information director at Wake Forest in 1981, wanted to hire a full-time scorekeeper since that was the trend going around in the ACC. At Wake Forest before hiring Strickland it was seniors who would man the scorebook at home and away games.

“I actually got to know Gary’s dad and he was at all the games and I was a 22-year-old SID at the time so I go to know Hugh and Gary and Gene Overby and we’d all be on the road a lot,” Warshauer said.

Strickland said initially he told Warshauer to let him know if they couldn’t find anybody.

“He mentioned that they were looking for a scorer the next year and would I consider doing it,” Strickland said. “And I said ‘Why me’ and he said you don’t show your tail to officials and I got to know the officials when I was a student manager at Wake so I said ‘I don’t think so, but thanks for thinking of me.’”

In the fall about a month before the 1981-82 season started Warshauer offered it again to Strickland.

“He calls and says we couldn’t find anybody to do it and I said I’ll do it for a year,” Strickland said, "and that was 42 years ago.”

Warshauer says because he knew Strickland’s late father so well he couldn’t help but think about him.

“I’m sure Gary’s dad would be so pleased to see that his son has been such a big part of Wake Forest basketball for all these years,” Warshauer said. “It’s just different now with how big the ACC’s landscape is but Gary’s one of those guys that was around when it was one big family. I think it’s great what he’s done, and he’s made the ACC better.”

When Gary was asked if Warshauer should get the credit, he deadpanned: “Phil who?”

Lots of memories, great players

The list of great players Strickland has seen up close is amazing starting with Michael Jordan at North Carolina as well Wake Forest stars Rodney Rogers to Randolph Childress to Tim Duncan to Josh Howard to Chris Paul, and so many other ACC stars that built the league’s reputation in basketball. But he also had the privilege of seeing players such as Dwyane Wade (Marquette), Jason Kidd and future hall of fame tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Tony Gonzalez (California) and many more.

Over his four decades behind the pencil he worked with eight Wake Forest head coaches and said he never had any issues.

One of those coaches, Dave Odom, had the best era of Strickland's 42-year tenure from 1989 to 2001. Odom said Strickland's family name carries a lot of weight.

"In Forsyth County and Winston-Salem there are a lot of names like Reynolds and Hanes and a lot of others and the Strickland name is right there," Odom said. "Gary's father Hugh and the Strickland name is synonymous with this area."

Odom said that the way Gary handled the scorekeeping job was with great precision.

"He did a great job or he wouldn't have lasted because you know how us coaches can be," said Odom, who along with his wife, Lynn, live in Winston-Salem. "I call him a good friend and I wish him well. He never had any controversies or anything like that when it came to keeping the book."

Strickland says he's been asked multiple times of late about his favorite game.

“I’ve had several best games and as I’ve thought about it a lot and I’ve changed my answer a few times,” Strickland said. “Probably the best game was in 1996 against North Carolina where Tony Rutland hit a 3-pointer from the corner, stole the in-bounds pass and falling out of bounds shot a ball over the backboard which was an illegal shot. It counted as a two. Wake scored five points on them in like a half a second.”

After that five-point barrage in what was a Wake Forest blowout of North Carolina Strickland was asked what was Coach Dean Smith’s reaction. “I didn’t look at Dean,” he said.

The band is breaking up at the Wake Forest scorer’s table after this season with public address announcer Jeffrey Griffin (23 years) and stat guru David Kivett (35 years) also retiring.

“I guess my favorite visiting coach was Les Robinson (former N.C. State coach)," Strickland said. "He’s just a nice guy who is down to earth and somebody who was pleasant to deal with.”

Strickland said when he used to travel to the away games in the 1990s and most of the 2000's he would go with the team in the morning and they'd drive back after the game. It’s not like that anymore in the 15-team league.

“Most teams don’t keep away books anymore but I used to go up and back in the days when travel was easier and the ACC was smaller you could get to most games easily,” Strickland said. “Most of the trips were up and back, and I was just like a piece of luggage on a chartered flight. I didn’t cost anybody anything.”

“He’ll be fine without it”

Michael Strickland says he and his two brothers literally grew up watching their dad have the best seat in the house either at Joel Coliseum or the other arenas in the ACC. David, who is a judge in Mecklenburg County and officiates high school games, and Scott, who is the assistant general manager of operations for the Durham Bulls, all have so many memories of Wake Forest basketball.

“He loved it and I think he’ll hang around more than they would like but he just loves basketball,” Michael said. “He was really, really good at it and he never had problems. I know the officials on the court respected him all those years because he was prepared and focused and took it seriously.”

Michael says it should be a badge of honor that his father did the job so well for so long.

“It’s a neat story how he only did it on a temporary basis and then he lasted 42 years,” Michael said. “Nobody was dumb enough to say yes other than Gary Strickland. But I do know he’s loved it all.”

As for the road trips to the ACC schools Gary said those were fun.

“The most fun is the road games because you see the other schools table crew and you get to mess with them,” Strickland said. “They are all like cousins because you like to see them, but once a year is enough.”

Closing out in style

Gary will work this week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro for the 21st time, and he’ll also work his eighth NCAA Tournament later this month that is also in Greensboro.

Later in March there’s a chance Wake Forest could get some home NIT games and he’ll be back for those games as well if needed.

Next winter there’ll be a chance for Gary to maybe work at middle-school games at St. Pius but Michael said that won’t happen.

“We have asked him, and he’s refused,” Michael said about the last couple of seasons. “He says I’m here to root for my grandson. And we don’t pay well. He won’t be tempted and he’ll be content to sit in the stands and cheer for Jack.”

He didn’t rule coming back to Joel Coliseum in an emergency next season, but he’ll be content to sit in the stands and watch as a fan.

“When I retire, I’m retiring,” Strickland said. “If somebody is sick and they have a doctor’s excuse and it’s an hour before game time, I might do it.”