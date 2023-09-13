Former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck has reached the quarterfinals of the USGA's Mid-Amateur Championship.

Playing at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York, Beck took a 5 and 4 victory over Joseph Deraney of Tupelo, Mississippi, to reach the next round. Beck, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, faced Sam Jones of New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon.

Beck has won four USGA events with eight top-10 appearances in 20 tournaments. He won the 2021 VSGA Mid-Am. In 2022, he won the George C. Thomas Invitational, the Eastern Amateur Championship and the VSGA Mid-Am. During his collegiate career, he was twice named an all-Atlantic Coast Conference golfer who earned 10 finishes in the top 10.

In the second round, Greensboro's Scott Harvey lost, 2 and 1, to Trey Cassity of Katy, Texas, and Dan Walters of Winston-Salem lost to Nate Smith of Tetonia, Idaho. Also in the second round, Preston Dembowiak of Kernersville fell, 2 and 1, to Parker Edens of Brookings, South Dakota.