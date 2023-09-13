Former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck has reached the semifinals of the USGA's Mid-Amateur Championship.

Playing at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York, Beck took a 2 and 1 victory over Sam Jones of New Zealand on Wednesday.

Jones was 1 up through six holes before Beck birdied the par 3, 225-yard seventh hole to tie the match. It was the first of three successive birdies which put him 2 up heading to the back nine. Jones cut the deficit in half when he birdied the par 4, 304-yard 13th, but a birdie for Beck at the par 3, 16th increased his lead, and both men made par at 17 to close out the match.

In the semifinals, Beck will face the winner of the match between Brett Patterson of Oxford, Mississippi, and Bobby Massa of Dallas.

Beck, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, reached the quarterfinals with a 5 and 4 victory over Joseph Deraney of Tupelo, Mississippi.

Beck has won four USGA events with eight top-10 appearances in 20 tournaments. He won the 2021 VSGA Mid-Am. In 2022, he won the George C. Thomas Invitational, the Eastern Amateur Championship and the VSGA Mid-Am. During his collegiate career, he was twice named an all-Atlantic Coast Conference golfer who earned 10 finishes in the top 10.

A contingent of Triad-based golfers failed to advance from the second round. Greensboro's Scott Harvey, who finished second in the stroke play portion, lost, 2 and 1, to Trey Cassity of Katy, Texas, and Dan Walters of Winston-Salem lost to Nate Smith of Tetonia, Idaho. Also in the second round, Preston Dembowiak of Kernersville fell, 2 and 1, to Parker Edens of Brookings, South Dakota.