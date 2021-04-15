 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Deacon Raca drafted by WNBA's Sparks
0 comments

Ex-Deacon Raca drafted by WNBA's Sparks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACC Wake UNC

Wake Forest's Ivana Raca. right, drives to the basket as Taylor Koenen the 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Former Wake Forest women's basketball standout Ivana Raca was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round (28th overall) of the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

She's the first Deacon to be selected since 2015 when the then-San Antonio Stars chose Dearica Hamby with the sixth overall selection.

Raca, a two-time All-ACC selection had best season this year, finishing her senior season averaging 16.7 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game — including 10 double-doubles.

Against Virginia Tech, she had 19 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Her 19 rebounds were just three away from the all-time program record.

Her points per game and rebounds per game both ranked in the top five in the conference.

She finished sixth in program history with 18 career double-doubles. Raca is also one of just four players to rank in the top 10 in scoring with 1,482 points (ninth) and 715 rebounds (10th).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News