Ex-Deacon Raca drafted by WNBA's Sparks

Former Wake Forest women's basketball standout Ivana Raca was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round (28th overall) of the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

She's the first Deacon to be selected since 2015 when the then-San Antonio Stars chose Dearica Hamby with the sixth overall selection.

Raca, a two-time All-ACC selection had best season this year, finishing her senior season averaging 16.7 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game — including 10 double-doubles.

Against Virginia Tech, she had 19 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Her 19 rebounds were just three away from the all-time program record.

Her points per game and rebounds per game both ranked in the top five in the conference.

She finished sixth in program history with 18 career double-doubles. Raca is also one of just four players to rank in the top 10 in scoring with 1,482 points (ninth) and 715 rebounds (10th).