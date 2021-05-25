Experienced, deep Wake Forest men's golf team ready for NCAA championships

Is trash-talking allowed in match play at the men’s NCAA Championships?
Alex Fitzpatrick, a Wake Forest junior who is a finalist for the prestigious Fred Haskins Award, said it’s not like basketball. Golf is a gentle sport where sportsmanship is a must.
But Fitzpatrick said gamesmanship is a part of match play.
“Maybe you don’t give your opponent a short putt or something like that,” he said. “I guess you can try to get into a guy’s head a little bit.”
To get into the match-play portion of the six-day NCAA Championship, the seventh-ranked Demon Deacons first must navigate 72 holes of stroke play starting on Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“There are 72 holes so one thing is to get off to a good start, but the first goal is to get into the match play," Coach Jerry Haas said. "Then it’s more exciting because anything can happen. The match play is the fun part because it’s just you and an opponent. What you do then as a team is try to win three points in a match and you advance.”
In 2019 in Arkansas, the Deacons reached match play with two current starters, Fitzpatrick and fifth-year player Eric Bae.
Fitzpatrick, Bae, Mark Power, Michael Brennan and Parker Gillam will play Friday. All have won at least one individual title at Wake Forest, and most of them have been part of 22 team tournament wins over the last four seasons.
“We are all used to winning and that’s a big plus as we head into this tournament,” said Fitzpatrick, whose older brother, Matthew, plays on the PGA Tour.
Fitzpatrick and Power played for the Walker Cup team representing the Great Britain & Ireland team this month.
“It was a great experience for Mark and myself even though the U.S. came out on top,” Fitzpatrick said about the Walker Cup matches. “We definitely got a lot of experience in match play for that tournament.”
A tradition that goes back to the legendary Jesse Haddock days as golf coach is the Deacons do not wear shorts during tournaments. Haas has carried that over since he took over the program in the late 1990s.
Despite the heat in Arizona – Friday's high temperature in Scottsdale will be 101 – that tradition of wearing long pants will continue.
“The good news is that first day we tee off at 6:30 a.m. so it’s not going to be too bad," said Haas, a 1985 Wake Forest graduate, "and we have thin golf shirts from Nike so we’ll be good to go."
Haas said he likes the depth the Deacons have shown this season.
“We just have to play our game,” Haas said. “If you feel like you are a really good team you rise to the challenge in 72 holes. You can’t panic. In the last day of regionals we shot 1 over and made 18 birdies and two eagles, so we are capable of doing that again in any round.”
Fitzpatrick is looking forward to what the Deacons can do in Arizona.
“Our biggest attribute is our chemistry,” he said. “A lot of teams will probably say that, but our whole team loves spending time with one another and the jokes fly. But more importantly we are a good team.”
