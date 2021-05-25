Experienced, deep Wake Forest men's golf team ready for NCAA championships

“We are all used to winning and that’s a big plus as we head into this tournament,” said Fitzpatrick, whose older brother, Matthew, plays on the PGA Tour.

Fitzpatrick and Power played for the Walker Cup team representing the Great Britain & Ireland team this month.

“It was a great experience for Mark and myself even though the U.S. came out on top,” Fitzpatrick said about the Walker Cup matches. “We definitely got a lot of experience in match play for that tournament.”

A tradition that goes back to the legendary Jesse Haddock days as golf coach is the Deacons do not wear shorts during tournaments. Haas has carried that over since he took over the program in the late 1990s.

Despite the heat in Arizona – Friday's high temperature in Scottsdale will be 101 – that tradition of wearing long pants will continue.

“The good news is that first day we tee off at 6:30 a.m. so it’s not going to be too bad," said Haas, a 1985 Wake Forest graduate, "and we have thin golf shirts from Nike so we’ll be good to go."

Haas said he likes the depth the Deacons have shown this season.