Faircloth family legacy continues to grow at Wake Forest

“She idolized those girls growing up and now she is one of them on the team.”

Sophie wasn’t sure how much she would play this season, but through three games she’s played in every minute.

“We had a lot of international players not come back so a lot of spots kind of opened up,” Sophie said. “In the preseason we were all working hard and one thing led to another and I was out there starting in that first game.”

For da Luz, who has watched both of the Faircloth girls grow up around Spry Stadium, it's been fun to see how well Sophie has adjusted to college soccer.

"She's really been outstanding for us," da Luz said. "We've got her playing left back and we really needed her in that spot and she's taken to it right away. We'd love to have her in midfield, but I'm not surprised she's done this well."

Da Luz has had several of his campers end up at Wake Forest, but Sophie is the leader among how many summer camps she attended.

"She never missed one of those," da Luz said. "So it's kind of neat to think back to all the years she's been at those camps and now she's a major contributor for us."