Faircloth family legacy continues to grow at Wake Forest

It happens a lot when sisters Spencer and Sophie Faircloth run into football players on campus at Wake Forest. When the players find out their last name the two know what question comes next.
“Are you related to Big Daddy?” Sophie said.
That’s the nickname bestowed on their grandfather, Bill, who was a longtime fixture at Wake Forest as an assistant football coach who worked for five different head coaches from 1978 through 2017. Big Daddy, who played for the Deacons in the early 1960’s and graduated in 1964, watched 452 straight Wake Forest football games during his time as an assistant.
“Then the players will say how nice our grandparents are and what they’ve meant to them,” Spencer said. “It’s so cool that we are part of our family history here because there are a lot us.”
Barry Faircloth, who is one of three of Bill's sons who graduated from Wake Forest, is a senior associate athletics director for development at Wake Forest.
Of the Faircloth’s extended family the two sisters added it all up, and 17 family members have gone to Wake Forest or are there now.
“Our cousin just got into the business school at Wake so we sat there and added it all up on how many family members has been a part of this school,” Spencer said. “It’s quite a legacy.”
Sophie plays soccer for women’s team and has jumped right in as a freshmen playing every minute of the Deacons first three games. Spencer, who is a junior, runs on the cross country and track team, and both are graduates of Reagan High School.
During a semester dealing with COVID-19 the sisters don’t get to see each other around campus because both are staying mostly in their dorm rooms and inside their sport’s particular bubble.
Sophie had her first goal in a 4-1 loss to North Carolina earlier this month when she curved in her first corner kick of her career in a Wake Forest uniform.
“That was kind of surreal,” Sophie said. “I had been practicing and (Coach Tony da Luz) just told me to take it so I did.”
Big sister was watching on TV when the goal was scored.
“It was so awesome to see her accomplish something like that,” Spencer said. “I know how hard she’s worked to fulfil her dream of playing soccer here.”
Two different paths
Sophie always knew she would go to Wake Forest from the time she went to da Luz’s summer camps as early as 5-years-old. In fact, da Luz got a hold of a picture of Sophie during a camp years ago and posted it on social media after Sophie’s goal.
“I’ve got a ton of pictures from me going to Wake Forest’s soccer camps and I just sort of knew this is where I wanted to go,” Sophie said. “It was my dream school and I’ve grown up around this school. I couldn’t picture myself going anywhere else, and that's why I committed my sophomore year of high school.”
For Spencer, it wasn’t that easy.
She had taken plenty of recruiting visits at other schools such as Charlotte and Appalachian State thanks to her running prowess at Reagan late in her high-school career. She also played soccer in high school, but focused on running as she improved enough to become a Davison I recruit.
“I really wanted to find my own path, but at the last minute we were flying to Colorado for vacation and there was a deadline to apply so my dad said I needed to apply as a backup,” Spencer said. “But I’m so glad I decided to come here.”
Spencer said her mom (Beth, who is also a Wake Forest graduate) and dad would have supported her wherever she went to college, but staying close to home has been a great experience.
There’s another sibling, Olivia, who is a freshman at Reynolds High School who hasn't decided on college just yet.
“She gets that question a lot, and says I just figured out what high school I’m going to so leave me alone,” Sophia said about her younger sister.
Pressures of the legacy
Sophie said family gatherings are always fun, even if the conversations usually end up being about Wake Forest.
“Whenever you are close to college age in our family the questions start coming up because so many of my aunts and uncles went to Wake Forest,” Sophie said. “Nobody ever pressures you about the decision but once we did decide everybody embraces you with open arms.”
Spencer recalls moments growing up where they would spend afternoons in the spring watching football practice while their grandfather was on the practice field.
“I remember sitting on the brick wall watching spring football practice and then we were able to give out Gatorade’s to the players,” Spencer said. “I bet Sophie and I were probably 10 and 8 years old, and we thought it was the greatest thing to give out drinks to the players.”
Big Daddy still going strong
It’s no surprise that Bill Faircloth, and his wife of 56 years, Becky, were heading to Charlottesville, Va. on Friday afternoon so they could watch Spencer run in an ACC cross country meet.
With COVID-19 and the guidelines, the grandparents were likely going to have to watch from their car, but that hardly mattered.
“We try to catch everything they do” said Bill, whose three sons, Barry, Scott and Woody, all graduated from Wake Forest. “We’re obviously proud that they followed their hearts and go there now. What’s even more important than what they are doing on the field is they are getting a great education.”
Bill, 76, said that since his retirement from Wake Forest three years ago it does offer him more time to see his grandchildren's sporting events. Bill and Becky have 10 grandchildren.
While the proud grandparents were watching Spencer on Friday, they haven’t yet seen Sophie play at a game at Spry Stadium. Fans aren’t allowed at games during COVID-19 but they have watched on TV.
“We’ve been fortunate to catch the women’s soccer team on television so we watched when she scored that first goal,” Bill said.
Since he knows every inch of the campus he was asked if thought about sneaking into a soccer game, but thought better of it.
“I can sneak into a football game easier than a soccer game,” he said laughing.
Sports during a pandemic
It hasn’t been a traditional first semester of college for Sophie, but she says getting on the field and playing games is something she didn’t think was going to happen.
During the summer it didn’t look very good for any conferences as the pandemic rolled on.
Spencer says she wishes she could see her sister play in games in person.
“This year has been so weird because I can’t go see her play in person and it’s kind of funny because from my dorm room I can see Spry Stadium but only the big scoreboard,” Spencer said. “So I’ve had to watch either the live stream or if the game is on TV. Watching that first game she played in was tough because I wanted to be there knowing how this was her dream to be in a Wake Forest uniform playing soccer.
“She idolized those girls growing up and now she is one of them on the team.”
Sophie wasn’t sure how much she would play this season, but through three games she’s played in every minute.
“We had a lot of international players not come back so a lot of spots kind of opened up,” Sophie said. “In the preseason we were all working hard and one thing led to another and I was out there starting in that first game.”
For da Luz, who has watched both of the Faircloth girls grow up around Spry Stadium, it's been fun to see how well Sophie has adjusted to college soccer.
"She's really been outstanding for us," da Luz said. "We've got her playing left back and we really needed her in that spot and she's taken to it right away. We'd love to have her in midfield, but I'm not surprised she's done this well."
Da Luz has had several of his campers end up at Wake Forest, but Sophie is the leader among how many summer camps she attended.
"She never missed one of those," da Luz said. "So it's kind of neat to think back to all the years she's been at those camps and now she's a major contributor for us."
Just before the opening game, which was a 4-3 loss to Duke in overtime at Spry Stadium on Sept. 10, it hit Sophie that she would start in her first college game and a field she grew up on.
“Before the first game, we were lining up to walk up and (da Luz) comes over to me and says ‘You’ve finally made it here,’” Sophie said. “All that time at Spry and now you are here.”
