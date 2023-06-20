Chris Paul isn’t just following the fortunes of Wake Forest’s baseball team during the College World Series, he’s making sure to set some time aside during his busy schedule to watch as much as he can on TV.

“Of course I’m paying attention,” Paul said by phone on Tuesday while on a trip to New York where he’s been promoting his new book that was written by ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, an award-winning writer who co-hosts the popular show "Pardon the Interruption" with Tony Kornheiser.

Paul said it’s so cool that the Demon Deacons made it to the College World Series for the first time in 68 years. They are 2-0 in the CWS and play again on Wednesday night in Omaha.

“They are rolling,” Paul said about the Demon Deacons. “They had a crazy game a week ago where they scored like 22 runs or something (in a 22-5 win over Alabama that got them into the College Worlds Series). That’s huge for the school that the baseball team is on a national stage like that.”

What is also huge for Paul and his close-knit family is his book that’s now out called “Sixty-One, Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.”

While the book goes into great detail about his grandfather, the late Nathaniel “Papa Chili” Jones, who was Paul’s hero growing up it also affirms Paul’s stance on how important his family is to him. He’s a Winston-Salem native who grew up in Lewisville and starred in basketball at West Forsyth and then for two years at Wake Forest.

Paul, 38, a future NBA Hall of Fame who last year earned his college degree at Winston-Salem State, said there was a purpose for writing the book that centers around Jones. When Paul signed to play at Wake Forest, a day after that Jones, a pillar in the Winston-Salem community who owned a gas station, was mugged in Winston-Salem where he died in the struggle of a heart attack.

The day after his grandfather's funeral in West Forsyth's opening game of the season Paul took to the court and played with the intent on scoring 61 points for every year that Jones lived. Paul accomplished scoring that many points, and after missing a free throw on purpose, took himself out of the game and fell into the arms of his father, Charles, who was an assistant coach.

“I’m really excited,” Paul said about the 317-page hardback book. “I just think it’s the perfect time for it because a lot has evolved over the last 20 years since that happened. I wanted to detail that relationship with Papa Chili.”

Paul isn’t doing a major book tour promoting his memoir but he’ll be back in his hometown on Thursday night at Wait Chapel at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are $32 that will include a pre-signed book.

While Paul has been one of the best point guards in the NBA, this book doesn’t have many statistics or highlights of a career that will ultimately land him in the Hall of Fame.

“There are times when I’m talking about my family in the book, but there are also times where I’m literally talking to my family throughout the book,” Paul said. “It was a cool process.”

Helping Paul put his life story into the book was Wilbon, who made trips to Winston-Salem to help with the background for the book. Paul discusses the role Dreamland Baptist Church played in his growing up as well as the guidance he received from his mom, Robin, his father and his older brother, C.J., who was also an outstanding athlete growing up in Lewisville.

C.J. as well as Paul’s parents help run the Chris Paul Family Foundation that hopes to impact individuals and families through education and community initiatives.

Paul also details the lessons he learned from being coached for his two seasons at Wake Forest by the late Skip Prosser.

Paul also takes seriously the role he plays as a superstar in the NBA and how he tries to be a positive influence.

All of that comes across in the book thanks to Wilbon.

“Mike was amazing to work with,” Paul said about Wilbon, who also wrote Charles Barkley’s autobiography. “And I actually met him when I was in high school or just about going to college and just that relationship I had with him and asking him if he would be a part of this process. I’m just grateful to him.”

The backdrop for the book, however, is about the loss of a close family member. Jones was somebody who Paul calls his hero growing up.

“I think the biggest message (of the book) is understanding if you lose somebody that you are close to there’s an understanding that they aren’t with you in the flesh but they are not gone spiritually or emotionally,” Paul said.

Paul says he’s tried to take all of the lessons he’s learned in life and tries to pass them down to his two children, Chris Jr. and daughter, Camryn.

During his career in high school, college and the NBA Paul has played in a lot of games but one stands out. That's the game in which he scored 61 against Parkland to honor his late grandfather.

“Absolutely,” Paul said about which game he thinks about the most. “Obviously I’ve played a lot of games in my life, but when I think about that game it brings back the memories and the goose bumps.”

PHOTOS: Chris Paul is among 350 graduates at WSSU's fall commencement

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: West Forsyth names basketball court to honor NBA star Chris Paul