Fans who head to Walt's Hill won't be charged to see Wake Forest soccer games

Wake Forest has changed some of its policies for soccer fans at Spry Stadium.

Admission will not be charged for Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill, according to athletics director John Currie.

The women's team will play Virginia at 5 p.m. Friday, with the men playing Pittsburgh at 8 p.m.

Food, drink and pets also will be allowed on the hill just off Polo Road.

Fans will be permitted to take chairbacks into the stadium bleachers for use. Those had been banned, a change from previous seasons.

Fans who bought advance tickets for the hill can request a refund or direct the money as a donation to the soccer programs.

"We are updating our policies to ensure we achieve our goal of providing the best fan experience in North Carolina to our undefeated women's soccer team and perennial NCAA championship contender men's soccer program inside Spry Stadium,” Currie wrote on the athletics web site.

