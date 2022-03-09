 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fifth-seeded Wake Forest is upset by 13th-seeded Boston College in ACC Tournament
And now the real stress test begins for Wake Forest.

The fifth-seeded Demon Deacons, who were upset by 13th-seeded Boston College 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, will now have to wait and see if their regular-season resume is enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament when bids are announced Sunday.

The Eagles will play fourth-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Many speculated that Wake Forest having the weekend off from regular-season play was a good thing, but the Deacons fell behind 22-13 as the Eagles hit 10 of their first 16 shots. The Deacons finally got pressure on the Eagles to get stops to get back in the game.

2. The Demon Deacons were lucky to get the game in overtime but they struggled on offense. In overtime they had 11 possessions and scored just two field goals.

3. Boston College trailed by 10 with 6:05 to go and went on an 11-1 to make it close game. It eventually went into overtime, but the Deacons’ inability to get stops in the final two minutes gave the Eagles plenty of chances.

Stars

Boston College

Quinten Post: 17 points, six rebounds

DeMarr Langford: 19 points, four rebounds, three assists

Makai Ashton-Langford: 13 points, seven rebounds

Wake Forest

Jake LaRavia: 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists

Alondes Williams: 17 points, three rebounds, five assists

Damari Monsanto: 12 points (4-for-8 FG), four rebounds

Notable

Going into the game, ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi projected Wake Forest as a No. 10 seed, and CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm listed the Demon Deacons as one of the first four teams out of the bracket.

Wake Forest entered the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 39.

Wake Forest has not played in the ACC quarterfinals since 2009.

The Demon Deacons struggled from the foul line, shooting 13-for-24 in one of their worst showings this season.

Records

Boston College: 13-19

Wake Forest: 23-9

