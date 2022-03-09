Fifth-seeded Wake Forest is upset by 13th-seeded Boston College in ACC Tournament

And now the real stress test begins for Wake Forest.

The fifth-seeded Demon Deacons, who were upset by 13th-seeded Boston College 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, will now have to wait and see if their regular-season resume is enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament when bids are announced Sunday.

The Eagles will play fourth-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Many speculated that Wake Forest having the weekend off from regular-season play was a good thing, but the Deacons fell behind 22-13 as the Eagles hit 10 of their first 16 shots. The Deacons finally got pressure on the Eagles to get stops to get back in the game.

2. The Demon Deacons were lucky to get the game in overtime but they struggled on offense. In overtime they had 11 possessions and scored just two field goals.

3. Boston College trailed by 10 with 6:05 to go and went on an 11-1 to make it close game. It eventually went into overtime, but the Deacons’ inability to get stops in the final two minutes gave the Eagles plenty of chances.