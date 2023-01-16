First-place Clemson coming to Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest in big ACC showdown

First-place and 19th-ranked Clemson is coming to town and it has nothing to do with football.

The Tigers will visit Joel Coliseum on Tuesday at 9 p.m. to face Wake Forest and the next version of “Late Night with Steve Forbes.”

By the time the Demon Deacons finish the regular-season they will have played four 9 p.m. ACC games. Clemson, Wake Forest and North Carolina all have four 9 p.m. conference games this season, which are the most in the league.

The Tigers beat the Demon Deacons 77-55 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Dec. 2 in their ACC opener. A lot has happened since then for both teams and it’s all been mostly positive.

The Demon Deacons have won three in a row and the Tigers are on a seven-game conference win streak.

“You probably know a little bit more about the team that you're playing,” Forbes said about playing the Tigers for the second time this season. “It's obviously hard to play Clemson twice because they're one of the best teams in the league right now. And I said that when we played them the first time.”

The Tigers, who are 7-0 in the ACC, have never had this kind of start in the conference in basketball. They moved into the AP poll on Monday at No. 19 after the win over Duke.

Coach Brad Brownell has the Tigers in first place and playing at a high level, especially after coming off a home win over Duke on Saturday.

“Our superpower is our camaraderie and togetherness,” Brownell said after the win over the Blue Devils.

The challenge for the Tigers will be taking that momentum on the road to face the Demon Deacons, who haven’t lost at home this season and are 9-0. In fact, over the last two seasons they have compiled an impressive 27-2 record at Joel Coliseum.

“There's really no reason not to come,” Forbes said when asked about the crowd expectation despite another late weeknight game. “I would expect it to be a great crowd. If it is or it isn't, we're still going to play…. I thought we had a great student crowd against Florida State (in another 9 p.m. game). I’m sure they'll be here at 9 o'clock. I mean, I went to college many moons ago, but I really wasn't studying a lot of after 9 o’clock. Maybe I’d get up at 3 or 4 a.m. the night before a test and just cram.”

One of the biggest differences for the Demon Deacons since that ACC opening loss to the Tigers is the improvement of guard Cameron Hildreth, a sophomore who Forbes says is probably one of the most improved players in the ACC.

“At this point last season he was on the bench,” Forbes said about Hildreth.

Forbes has maintained that he coaches his players as individuals and he’s found out yelling or screaming at Hildreth isn’t the way to go.

“He’s a coach's son,” Forbes said. “I think confidence is really important for him and every player is different. And I think it helps Cam when I'm confident in him. I don't think he’s a guy that I need to be yelling at a whole lot. You know, I think he needs to hear encouragement from me and the rest of the staff.”

What Hildreth’s been able to do is relieve some of the pressure on point guard Tyree Appleby. It doesn’t always have to be Appleby running the offense thanks to Hildreth’s all-around ability.

Hildreth logged 37 minutes in the win over Boston College on Saturday night with 20 points and six assists.

What is encouraging is Hildreth’s consistency is getting better. In the win over Louisville he had 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists against just two turnovers.

“I think for him, it’s just about playing,” Forbes said. “He had a really great week.... He’s an integral part of our team.”

The Tigers have shown tremendous balance this season with four players – Hunter Tyson, Chase Hunter, PJ Hall and Brevin Galloway – all averaging double figures in points.

Brownell says there’s not a lot of difference that he sees from the Demon Deacons since the game on Dec. 2.

“Watching the film (of that game) they missed some shots that they probably normally have a chance to make,” he said. “I don't think they're doing anything drastically different. On the offensive end, they have a few new actions, but they still do all the things that are really hard to guard and they have very good shooters.”

The Demon Deacons are second in the ACC in shooting at 47.2% but the Tigers are a close third at 47.1%.

“They've got an elite point guard and Appleby, who spreads you out and has great vision and, you know, skips the ball around to the three point shooters, like (Damari) Monsanto and (Daivien) Williamson. Hildreth is a big, strong power player, and (Andrew) Carr is playing very well in league play.”