Five things to know as limited fans will be welcomed into Truist Field for Wake Forest's Friday night's game against Campbell

A sense of normalcy will return to Truist Field on Friday night when Campbell closes out its fall season against Wake Forest.
The normalcy will be in the form of just over 2,000 fans being allowed in thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest guidelines for outdoor sporting events. The 7% capacity on the 31,500-seat stadium means 2,205 fans will spread out for a socially-distant crowd for the 7 p.m. game.
It’s not the best atmosphere for college football, but at least its something as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.
Here are five things to know about fans being admitted for the first time this season.
1. No tailgating allowed: Parking lots will open two hours before kickoff and those lots will be limited. To enter a parking lot fans must have a ticket to the game with no tents, tables, grills permitted once cars are parked. Signs will also guide fans into the stadium as to which gates are open, and the clear-bag policy also remains in effect.
2. Who gets those tickets? Wake Forest has given 100 tickets to Campbell for parents of players and parents of Wake Forest players will also get tickets to the game. As for the others, the school has prioritized with season-ticket holders, Deacon Club members as well as students. Tickets will be sold two at time and will fans will be required to sit in their reserved seats and are not allowed to engage with other fans in those same areas. For those who are getting tickets, the school was expected to send further instructions today.
3. Safety is the priority: Athletics Director John Currie says making sure everybody is safe while watching the game is a must. Fans must adhere to the social distancing rules and wear face masks or facial coverings throughout the game unless they are eating or drinking. Fans are also asked to adhere to social distancing in the concessions area. It hasn't been determined if beer will be for sale.
4. Face covering rules: Once fans leave their cars to enter the stadium they must have face coverings on securely. The approved face coverings must have at least two layers of breathable material and it must cover the nose and mouth and stay secure under the chin. According to health guidelines, triangle bandanas or gaiters with holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks will not be permitted.
5. Enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines: The enforcement of the rules will be at the discretion of staff members of Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem police department. Currie said the plan to let fans into the game is extensive, but it has to be carried out. “Wake Forest athletics has been in constant communication with Forsyth County and state health authorities to develop extensive plans that adhere to social distancing requirements and uphold the standard of our university,” he said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff missed the passion and support of our Wake Forest community on Sept. 12 (in the Clemson game which was played in front of an empty stadium).”
336-727-4081
