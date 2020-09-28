Five things to know as limited fans will be welcomed into Truist Field for Wake Forest's Friday night's game against Campbell

A sense of normalcy will return to Truist Field on Friday night when Campbell closes out its fall season against Wake Forest.

The normalcy will be in the form of just over 2,000 fans being allowed in thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest guidelines for outdoor sporting events. The 7% capacity on the 31,500-seat stadium means 2,205 fans will spread out for a socially-distant crowd for the 7 p.m. game.

It’s not the best atmosphere for college football, but at least its something as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.

Here are five things to know about fans being admitted for the first time this season.

1. No tailgating allowed: Parking lots will open two hours before kickoff and those lots will be limited. To enter a parking lot fans must have a ticket to the game with no tents, tables, grills permitted once cars are parked. Signs will also guide fans into the stadium as to which gates are open, and the clear-bag policy also remains in effect.