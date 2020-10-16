Five things to know as Virginia takes on Wake Forest on Saturday at Truist Field

4. Another weekend off

Maybe Wake Forest, which had yet another weekend off as it navigates its COVID-19 schedule, is used to the down time. But there’s also a chance that the Deacons could get off to a slow start after playing just three games in a span of 44 days. After playing Campbell on Oct. 2, the Deacons had last weekend off. “The bye week was productive for us and when you are breaking in nine new starters on offense and I think getting that time together to jell and play together is only going to help us,” Clawson said. The good news is the Deacons are scheduled to play eight games over the next nine weeks.