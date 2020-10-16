Five things to know as Virginia takes on Wake Forest on Saturday at Truist Field

It’s a shame Virginia and Wake Forest don’t play much anymore in football because the schools are in different divisions in the ACC. It's always been a good, conference rivalry that has been put out to pasture mostly because of expansion in the ACC.
However, divisional play is not being used this year as the conference plays through the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 10 conference games this season, the Deacons (1-2, 0-2 ACC) and the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2) will be playing for the first time since 2016 on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Truist Field in front of about 2,200 fans or 7% capacity that Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing for outdoor sporting events.
One of the unique aspects of this game is both teams have two losses to the same schools. Both have lost to top-ranked Clemson and N.C. State.
“If you look at our schedule there is certainly an argument that this might be our most most challenging schedule ever played in the history of Wake Forest football with 10 conference opponents,” Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said.
The only time Clawson has faced Virginia, Wake Forest won 27-20 in 2016.
It’s likely the ACC will go back to divisions next year, but Virginia and Wake Forest should be playing more often. Saturday’s game will be just the third meeting since 2012.
Here are five things to look for heading into Saturday’s game:
1. Quarterback shuffle
Virginia spent this week trying to figure out which quarterback will be under center to start the game. Sophomore Brennan Armstrong suffered a concussion last week in the loss to N.C. State so it’s not known if he’ll be available. If he can’t go, then senior Lindell Stone will get the start. Stone has never started a game in his career with Virginia, but last week in relief of Armstrong he completed 30 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns.
2. Balance is key for Deacons
It’s no secret that Wake Forest would love to have on offense ever week that’s balanced between the run and the pass. While it achieved that against FCS Campbell in a 66-14 win on Oct. 2, it’s going to be a little harder to do against a very good Virginia defense. Clawson called the front seven of Virginia very good and experienced. Quarterback Sam Hartman is so much better when the running game is setting up the pass.
3. Respect of the head coaches
It didn’t take long for Clawson to sing the praises of Bronco Mendenhall, the Virginia head coach, during Clawson’s weekly visit journalists via Zoom. Clawson said he bounces ideas off of Mendenhall a lot. “He’s somebody that I visit with over the phone and have shared a lot of ideas together on how our teams are handling the protocols during the pandemic,” Clawson said. “He’s somebody I have a great amount of respect for and he’s in coaching for all the right reasons.”
4. Another weekend off
Maybe Wake Forest, which had yet another weekend off as it navigates its COVID-19 schedule, is used to the down time. But there’s also a chance that the Deacons could get off to a slow start after playing just three games in a span of 44 days. After playing Campbell on Oct. 2, the Deacons had last weekend off. “The bye week was productive for us and when you are breaking in nine new starters on offense and I think getting that time together to jell and play together is only going to help us,” Clawson said. The good news is the Deacons are scheduled to play eight games over the next nine weeks.
5. A new weapon for Virginia
The Cavaliers added more depth to their offense with junior running back Ronnie Walker Jr. being declared eligible to play on Saturday by the NCAA. Walker, who is from Hopewell, Va., transferred from Indiana but his initial request to play was denied. But Walker sent in another request and the NCAA granted him his eligibility earlier this week. He will be in uniform for Saturday’s game but a Virginia spokesman would not say if Walker had been practicing. Walker, who is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, played in 22 games over two seasons with Indiana. In his senior year at Hopewell High School in 2017 he rushed 1,344 yards on 216 carries and had 19 touchdowns.
