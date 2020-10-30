Five things to know as Wake Forest travels to Syracuse for ACC game

Wake Forest will see how far its momentum can travel.

The Deacons will take their three-game win streak to upstate New York to take on the reeling Syracuse Orange. It’s been a struggle for the Orange at 1-5 and on a three-game losing streak.

The Deacons are heading to their first road game outside the state of North Carolina.

What has some of the Deacons are more excited about than anything is getting out of Winston-Salem for a couple of days. The team has been in its bubble on campus since July trying to live through a global pandemic.

“I feel like the guys want to get away from Winston-Salem so it will be good,” wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson of the Deacons said. “We need to get a way for a bit.”

The Deacons had everything working last week in a 23-16 win over 19th-ranked Virginia Tech. Offense, defense and special teams were all on point.

Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons says keeping all three facets of their game going in the right direction is always the objective.

“(Syracuse) throws a lot of looks at you, and it’s a lot to prepare for in a week,” Clawson said. “We have to focus on Wake Forest and try to get better, but Syracuse is always a tough test.”