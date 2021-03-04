Five things to know: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest men's basketball

The Wake Forest men's basketball team, 3-14 in the ACC and 6-14 overall, will close its regular season against Georgia Tech on Friday night at Joel Coliseum.
The final home game will be the only one this season to feature fans, about 1,500 of them.
Five things to know about the game:
Georgia Tech recently
Georgia Tech (10-6 ACC, 14-8) blasted through the NCAA Tournament bubble with key wins late to add to its resume. The Yellow Jackets have won five straight, including an 81-77 overtime victory against Duke on Tuesday night.
Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner has pointed out regularly that his team has played the league’s toughest schedule — he’s right according to KenPom.com. His team is one of only three in the league with double-digits wins. That includes wins against Florida State and Virginia Tech.
The ACC won’t send as many teams as usual to the NCAA Tournament this season, but Georgia Tech has all about locked itself in.
Recapping Wake Forest
The Deacons have lost six straight, but Tuesday night against Pittsburgh featured the first game that wasn’t a blowout since an overtime loss to Florida State.
The Panthers clinched a 70-57 victory, and Wake Forest held close until Pittsburgh plowed inside and found success at the free-throw line.
Before that one, Wake Forest had lost the last all of the previous four by 18 points or more. So even though it turned into another defeat, it was a step toward the gritty play that helped Wake Forest hang tough in early conference matchups.
The last matchup
Kind of bizarre to think that Wake Forest opened ACC play with Georgia Tech, and Deacons close it out with the Yellow Jackets, too.
The first matchup was Wake Forest’s second game back from its 34-day break between games. The Deacons got an on-ramp matchup with Catawba before the 70-54 loss to Georgia Tech.
Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech with 25 points on Jan. 3, with Michael Devoe adding 17. The big change for this team? The dominant play of 6-foot-9 forward Moses Wright. More on him below.
Player to watch
Moses Wright. In short, he’s absolutely, positively, playing out of his mind.
His stat lines from the last three games are eye-popping. He had 26 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia Tech, 31 and 16 vs. Syracuse and then 29 and 14 on Tuesday night against Duke.
Wright’s play became a major factor in Georgia Tech's late push.
Georgia Tech stat to know
The Yellow Jackets steal the ball often on the defensive side — 12.9% of their opponents’ possessions end in Georgia Tech disrupting a passing lane.
Wake Forest’s problem with turnovers are well-documented. They’ll have to be on top of that as best they can to stay in the thick of this one.
