Five things to know: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest men's basketball

The Wake Forest men's basketball team, 3-14 in the ACC and 6-14 overall, will close its regular season against Georgia Tech on Friday night at Joel Coliseum.

The final home game will be the only one this season to feature fans, about 1,500 of them.

Five things to know about the game:

Georgia Tech recently

Georgia Tech (10-6 ACC, 14-8) blasted through the NCAA Tournament bubble with key wins late to add to its resume. The Yellow Jackets have won five straight, including an 81-77 overtime victory against Duke on Tuesday night.

Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner has pointed out regularly that his team has played the league’s toughest schedule — he’s right according to KenPom.com. His team is one of only three in the league with double-digits wins. That includes wins against Florida State and Virginia Tech.

The ACC won’t send as many teams as usual to the NCAA Tournament this season, but Georgia Tech has all about locked itself in.

Recapping Wake Forest

The Deacons have lost six straight, but Tuesday night against Pittsburgh featured the first game that wasn’t a blowout since an overtime loss to Florida State.