Five things to know regarding attendance at Campbell-Wake Forest football game

A sense of normalcy will return to Truist Field on Friday night when Wake Forest's football program hosts Campbell, which will be closing its four-game fall season.

The normalcy will be in the form of just more than 2,000 fans being allowed to attend, thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest guidelines for outdoor sporting events. The 7% capacity on the 31,500-seat stadium means 2,205 fans can form a socially distant crowd.

It’s not the best atmosphere for college football, but at least it's something during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five things to know about fans being admitted for the first time this season.

1. No tailgating allowed

Parking lots will open two hours before kickoff, and lots will be limited. To enter a parking lot, fans must have a ticket to the game. No tents, tables or grills will be permitted once cars are parked. Signs will guide fans into the stadium, and the clear-bag policy also remains in effect.

2. Who gets those tickets?