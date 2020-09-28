Five things to know regarding attendance at Campbell-Wake Forest football game

A sense of normalcy will return to Truist Field on Friday night when Wake Forest's football program hosts Campbell, which will be closing its four-game fall season.
The normalcy will be in the form of just more than 2,000 fans being allowed to attend, thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest guidelines for outdoor sporting events. The 7% capacity on the 31,500-seat stadium means 2,205 fans can form a socially distant crowd.
It’s not the best atmosphere for college football, but at least it's something during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are five things to know about fans being admitted for the first time this season.
1. No tailgating allowed
Parking lots will open two hours before kickoff, and lots will be limited. To enter a parking lot, fans must have a ticket to the game. No tents, tables or grills will be permitted once cars are parked. Signs will guide fans into the stadium, and the clear-bag policy also remains in effect.
2. Who gets those tickets?
Wake Forest has given 100 tickets to Campbell for parents of players, and parents of Wake Forest players will also get tickets to the game. As for the others, the school has prioritized with season-ticket holders, Deacon Club members and students, and tickets will be sold in pairs. Fans will be required to sit in their reserved seats and are not allowed to engage with other fans in those same areas. The university is communicating with people who will be permitted to buy tickets.
3. Safety is the priority
Athletics Director John Currie says making sure everybody is safe while watching the game is a must. Fans must adhere to the social distancing rules and wear face masks or facial coverings throughout the game unless they are eating or drinking. Fans are also asked to adhere to social distancing in the concessions area. Wake Forest hasn't been determined whether beer will be for sale.
4. Face covering rules
Once fans leave their cars to enter the stadium, they must secure face coverings. The approved face coverings must have at least two layers of breathable material, must cover the nose and mouth and must stay secure under the chin. According to health guidelines, triangle bandanas or gaiters with holes of any kind are not acceptable. Costume masks will not be permitted.
5. Enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
The enforcement of the rules will be at the discretion of staff members of Wake Forest and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
“Wake Forest athletics has been in constant communication with Forsyth County and state health authorities to develop extensive plans that adhere to social distancing requirements and uphold the standard of our university,” Currie said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff missed the passion and support of our Wake Forest community on Sept. 12 (in the Clemson game which was played in front of an empty stadium).”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!