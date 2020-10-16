Five things to know: Virginia takes on Wake Forest on Saturday at Truist Field

It’s a shame Virginia and Wake Forest don’t play much anymore in football because the schools are in different divisions in the ACC. It's always been a good, conference rivalry that has been put out to pasture because of expansion and the schedule rotation.

But divisional play is not being used this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 10 conference games, the Deacons (0-2 ACC, 1-2 overall) and the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2) will play each other for the first time since 2016 on Saturday in front of about 2,200 fans at Truist Field.

The two losses for each team: To top-ranked Clemson and N.C. State.

“There is certainly an argument that this might be our most most challenging schedule ever played in the history of Wake Forest football with 10 conference opponents,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said.

Wake Forest beat Virginia 27-20 in 2016 in Clawson's only matchup against the Cavaliers.

It’s likely the ACC will go back to divisions next year, but Virginia and Wake Forest should be playing more often. Saturday’s game will be just the third meeting since 2012.

Five things to watch going into the Virginia-Wake Forest game:

1. Quarterback shuffle