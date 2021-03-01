Five things to know: Wake Forest men's basketball at Pittsburgh

The previous game between the two was a high point for the Deacons.

Wake Forest outlasted Pitt’s defensive pressure to squeak out a 76-75 victory, its first win in conference play.

Ismael Massoud took off in the game, scoring a career-high 31 for Wake Forest. He hit eight of 10 three-pointers but has scored in double digits in only one of the nine games since.

Player to watch

Justin Champagnie is an easy pick here. The Pitt sophomore will be in the mix for ACC player of the year. He has nine double-doubles with points and rebounding in his 12 conference games.

How the Deacons deal with him, and if Wake Forest post players can avoid early foul trouble, will be paramount.

Pittsburgh stat to know

The Panthers have excelled with offensive rebounding. Of their total rebounds, 35% come off the offensive glass, which is 20th in the nation.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes mentioned this season that he’s been pleased with the undersized Deacons’ ability to rebound. They have to keep Pitt and Champagnie from getting second chances on Tuesday.

