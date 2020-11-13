Five things to know: Wake Forest puts four-game streak on the line at North Carolina

The Wake Forest and North Carolina football teams continue to have hopes of earning a berth in the ACC championship game, but one will be all but eliminated from contention after they meet Saturday in Chapel Hill.
The Deacons (3-2 ACC, 4-2 overall), owners of a four-game winning streak, and Tar Heels (5-2, 5-2) are chasing unbeaten Notre Dame and one-loss Miami and Clemson in the ACC standings. Wake Forest has already lost to Clemson, but both the Deacons and Tar Heels still face the Irish and the Hurricanes. The winner at Kenan Stadium will still be able to maintain some control over its fate.
The game is also a meeting of in-state rivals, who compete against each other for in-state high school players.
“It’s one of my favorite games,” said linebacker Chase Monroe of Wake Forest, who is from Huntersville.
Coaches Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dave Clawson of the Deacons tossed out compliments of each other's programs this week. Brown loves the way Clawson gets the most of his players. Clawson said that in his two seasons in his second stint with the Tar Heels, Brown has turned the Tar Heels around.
Here are five things to look for:
1. Run defense might be the difference
The Tar Heels have one of the ACC's biggest offensive lines, so the Deacons’ defensive line will have its work cut out.
The two running backs for the Tar Heels, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, have combined for 1,500 yards through seven games, with both averagaing better than 7 yards per carry and 100 yards per game.
“This is going to be a good challenge for us,” Clawson said. “This is one of the best teams in the ACC that we are facing.”
The Deacons also have a dynamic set of running backs, Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith. Each is averaging better than 5 yards per carry, and they combine for more than 166 yards per game.
“They're smart,” Brown said. “They play outstanding in the red zone because they can run the ball."
Wake Forest has scored on 20 of 21 trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line, and they've scored 14 touchdowns.
"So what they do well is what we haven't done as well," Brown said. "We haven't done well controlling penalties and we haven't stopped the run really well, and they do all of those things well.”
So whether either defense can stop the rush could be important in the outcome. Carolina allows 148.3 yards per game, ranking 55th nationally, and Wake allows 180.3 and ranks No. 74.
2. Inconsistent UNC defense
As the rushing defense numbers suggest, the Tar Heels have struggled stopping anybody. They gave up 45 points in a win over Virginia Tech, 44 in a loss to Virginia and 31 more in a loss to Florida State.
The Tar Heels, who allowed 411 yards and 26 first downs to a Duke team that has won once in seven ACC games, will have to contend with the balance of Wake Forest’s offense. The Duke game was Carolina's fourth in its last five in which it allowed 23 or more first downs and more than 400 yards of total offense.
Still, Clawson sees Carolina's defense as a potential challenge.
“Their defense is fifth right now in the ACC,” Clawson said. “They are giving up less than 400 yards a game and have some all-conference caliber players….”
3. Both QBs named Sam
There have been many times Sam Hartman of Wake Forest and Sam Howell of North Carolina have been misidentified. Both quarterbacks are from the Charlotte area, and Hartman says they are casual friends.
“I’ve talked to him after the Florida State game, and we text here and there,” Hartman said. “It will be cool to see him play and obviously best of luck to him, but once we step on the field the friendship is off. Hopefully I’ll watch him make plays next week and not this week.”
4. Turnover margin favors Wake Forest
It’s remarkable that the Deacons have committed just one turnover this season.
“It's really just taking the emphasis from our coaches in practice, and you just kind of carry it over into the game," Hartman said. "It's going to happen once or twice here the rest of the year, so you've just got to be ready for it and bounce back from it.”
On defense, the Deacons have created 15 turnovers.
Those 15 turnovers include 11 interceptions by a secondary that is inexperienced but hasn’t shown it. Freshmen Nick Anderson and Caelen Carson have been impressive as starters along with senior Ja'Sir Taylor.
The secondary will be challenged in a big way because Howell is excellent on the deep throws. The good news for the Deacons could be the return of safeties Nazir Green and Luke Masterson, experienced players who have been out with injuries.
“It’s starting to look like the beginning of camp with guys back in the secondary,” Taylor said. “We are getting our experience back.”
5. Four-game win streak on the line
Monroe doesn’t really care that much that not a lot of people are talking about the Deacons’ four-game win streak, with three of those over ACC teams.
“I think people are starting to notice,” Monroe said. “Regardless we have to keep our blinders on, and week-by-week we can’t listen to the hype and let it get to our heads.”
The Deacons’ defense has been trending in the right direction.
“We’ve been improving on our practice habits and improving the way we play defense,” Monroe said of facing the second-highest scoring team in the ACC.
