Five things to know: Wake Forest puts four-game streak on the line at North Carolina

The Tar Heels, who allowed 411 yards and 26 first downs to a Duke team that has won once in seven ACC games, will have to contend with the balance of Wake Forest’s offense. The Duke game was Carolina's fourth in its last five in which it allowed 23 or more first downs and more than 400 yards of total offense.

Still, Clawson sees Carolina's defense as a potential challenge.

“Their defense is fifth right now in the ACC,” Clawson said. “They are giving up less than 400 yards a game and have some all-conference caliber players….”

3. Both QBs named Sam

There have been many times Sam Hartman of Wake Forest and Sam Howell of North Carolina have been misidentified. Both quarterbacks are from the Charlotte area, and Hartman says they are casual friends.

“I’ve talked to him after the Florida State game, and we text here and there,” Hartman said. “It will be cool to see him play and obviously best of luck to him, but once we step on the field the friendship is off. Hopefully I’ll watch him make plays next week and not this week.”

4. Turnover margin favors Wake Forest

It’s remarkable that the Deacons have committed just one turnover this season.