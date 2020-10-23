Five things to look for heading into Wake Forest's home game with Virginia Tech

It’s the oddity of the pandemic ACC schedule that Wake Forest gets another crack at 19th-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday at Truist Field.
Because of COVID-19, this fall’s schedule was blown up and the Deacons will play both Virginia schools in consecutive weeks. Neither one was on the original schedule for 2020 but that all changed. Last fall in Blacksburg, Va., the Hokies won 37-16, and it was going to be awhile until the Deacons would play them again.
Guard Sean Maginn said there was excitement when the schedule came out and they would get another shot at Virginia Tech.
“Last year we felt like a unit we could have executed better for sure,” Maginn said about last year’s loss to Virginia Tech. “And pretty much their whole defense is back. We’ve been working on it and we know what we need to fix and if we don’t have missed assignments we can win the game.”
One aspect that Coach Dave Clawson is looking forward to is having a rhythm with seven games over the next eight weeks. That’s a far cry from playing four games in the last seven weeks.
“Other than N.C. State we’ve had so much time to get ready for a game so it’s good to get into a rhythm,” Clawson said.
Another layer to this game will be the absence of Wake Forest students. Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, students, who would have numbered about 750 among the 2,200 allowed in, will not be permitted to attend.
There is still expected to a crowd of 7% the capacity, which was the case for the Campbell and Virginia home games.
Here are five things to look for heading into Saturday’s game:
1. Little ole Wake Forest
It’s a timeless claim that the Deacons don’t get much respect from bigger ACC schools.
Guard Sean Maginn talked about the mindset the Deacons have when it comes to competing in the ACC.
“Speaking for myself I was a two-star recruit and none of these ACC schools even looked at me,” Maginn said. “And I think it’s like that for a lot of guys and every time we play one of these ACC schools they don’t respect us. They think we are little ole Wake Forest and we are going to roll over.”
2. Run defense must be on point
There might not be a better running team in the country than Virginia Tech. When you average 312 yards a game on the ground and don’t run the option or the veer, it’s impressive.
Heading into Saturday’s game, however, the Deacons haven’t been that good against the run. They are allowing 198 yards a game on the ground, which ranks 62nd in Division I this season.
“Going against a team that averages some pretty high numbers on the ground like that is a challenge,” said walk-on freshman cornerback Nick Anderson. “We have a game plan in place, and going back to Campbell they had a running quarterback but we’ll be ready to go.”
3. Wake linebackers need to improve
Coach Dave Clawson didn’t sugarcoat it when asked about his linebackers. They will be counted on heavily against a run-happy offense with a mobile quarterback in Hendon Hooker.
“We’re not going to have a shot against Virginia Tech if we are not more productive at linebacker this week,” Clawson said.
JaCquez Williams, Ryan Smenda and Traveon Redd have been the starters.
“At a certain point at linebacker you just got to be able to cut it loose and be instinctive and rip through a gap and make a play and make a tackle,” Clawson said.
4. Wake offense in high gear
The good news for the Deacons is other than the Clemson game, the offense has been impressive. Over their last three games the Deacons are averaging 49 points.
Quarterback Sam Hartman has four touchdown passes against no interceptions in four games. The Deacons’ running game has also been impressive thanks to Kenneth Walker III (seven touchdowns) and Christian Beal-Smith.
“I thought our offensive line continued to get better (in the Virginia game),” Clawson said. “And I thought (Sam) played extremely well. We didn’t run the ball consistent early but popped one late. I thought on offense we played pretty clean.”
It will need to be clean again on Saturday.
Wake Forest, Air Force and Florida Atlantic are the only three FBS schools who have yet to throw an interception this season.
5. Good turnover ratio so far
The Deacons have forced nine turnovers (6 interceptions and recovered three fumbles) though four games.
It’s something that bodes well as the Deacons get into the meat of their ACC schedule.
“I thought our defensive staff and players did one of the best jobs here in the last couple of years in making adjustments at halftime,” Clawson said about the Virginia game where it allowed just three points in the second half.
