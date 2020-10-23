Five things to look for heading into Wake Forest's home game with Virginia Tech

It’s the oddity of the pandemic ACC schedule that Wake Forest gets another crack at 19th-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday at Truist Field.

Because of COVID-19, this fall’s schedule was blown up and the Deacons will play both Virginia schools in consecutive weeks. Neither one was on the original schedule for 2020 but that all changed. Last fall in Blacksburg, Va., the Hokies won 37-16, and it was going to be awhile until the Deacons would play them again.

Guard Sean Maginn said there was excitement when the schedule came out and they would get another shot at Virginia Tech.

“Last year we felt like a unit we could have executed better for sure,” Maginn said about last year’s loss to Virginia Tech. “And pretty much their whole defense is back. We’ve been working on it and we know what we need to fix and if we don’t have missed assignments we can win the game.”

One aspect that Coach Dave Clawson is looking forward to is having a rhythm with seven games over the next eight weeks. That’s a far cry from playing four games in the last seven weeks.

“Other than N.C. State we’ve had so much time to get ready for a game so it’s good to get into a rhythm,” Clawson said.