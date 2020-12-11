Five things to watch as Wake Forest (finally) will play another football game on Saturday

A 28-day lag between football games is unchartered territory for Wake Forest.
But the Deacons will finally hit the field again on Saturday at Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. It’s been nearly a month since the Deacons last played in a 59-53 shootout loss to North Carolina, so getting on the field again can only be cathartic to a team that’s played seven games in 14 weeks.
“With all the games cancelled you really find out who loves football and who wants to play,” Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said.
It appears the Deacons do really want to play because other than two or three players who opted out since the North Carolina game, they will be ready to go. The one glaring loss for the Deacons is running back Kenneth Walker III, a sophomore who led the team in scoring with 13 touchdowns, who has decided to not play the rest of the season.
The Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC) will get a chance to pick up their first victory in 42 days on Saturday. It’s hard to believe their last win was on Oct. 31 (a 38-14 victory at Syracuse).
Quarterback Sam Hartman is excited to get back on the field. Thanks to COVID-19 issues and a pause in football activities over the last four weeks, getting back onto the field for a game wasn’t going to be easy.
“I wouldn’t say its frustration,” Hartman said when asked the mood of the team during the last four weeks. “I think we understand that this is how it’s going right now and everybody is going through it. Guys just want to play and there’s a lot of work that goes into it.
“A lot of guys have handled this situation, and it’s a crappy saying but ‘it is what it is.’”
Here are five things to look for heading into Saturday’s game:
1. Two stars not playing
The Deacons will obviously miss Walker, who had his breakout season and was about to break the school’s record for most touchdowns in a season. All he needed was three more touchdowns to get the school record but he opted out for the rest of the season. One of the stars for Louisville, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, decided to shut his season down after a lingering injury to prepare for the NFL Draft. So each team will be missing a key player on offense, but it’s still likely to be a high-scoring game because both teams are averaging more than 440 yards of offense.
“We’re going to play without Ken Walker and they are going to play without Atwell,” Clawson said. “They had a running back leave earlier this year but this is 2020. We’ll see who shows up on Saturday and we will make the very best of what we have.”
2. Sam Hartman’s arm needed
Because the Deacons have such a good running game it takes the pressure off Hartman to win games with his arm. With Walker out there’s a chance that Hartman could go more to the passing game. While Christian Beal-Smith is also having his career year, it won’t be surprising if the Deacons go to the passing game more. This season Hartman has passed for more than 1,600 yards with eight touchdowns and does not have an interception.
Hartman heads into this game on a streak of 234 straight passes without an interception and needs nine more passing attempts to break into the top five in ACC history.
3. Louisville turns the ball over
Unlike the Deacons, the Cardinals have had their fair share of turnovers this season. The Deacons lead all Division I in turnover margin but the Cardinals have 24 turnovers this season with 12 lost fumbles and 12 interceptions. The Deacons’ defense, while its had its share of struggles, does create turnovers which it can do against the Cardinals. Luke Masterson, a senior safety who is expected to return after missing the last four games with a foot injury, said: “They have a good quarterback and a good running game so it’s just going to come down to doing our job each individually, and making tackles.”
4. Long delay between games
While the Cardinals had last weekend off the Deacons have had the last four weekends off. The Deacons will likely have some rust to shake off since its been so long since playing a game. Hartman said the down time was like an All-Star break, but how fast the Deacons can get back in the flow of a football game will be key.
“They are one of the most talented football teams we’ll play,” Clawson said. “You look at their season I think they are fifth or sixth in total offense and fourth or fifth in total defense. They’ve won three games by a big margin but they’ve been in every game.”
5. Deacons’ defense must play better
Since it’s been so long since the loss to North Carolina some folks might have forgotten that Wake Forest gave up 734 yards in the 59-53 loss. Granted, the Tar Heels are one of the highest-scoring teams in the country but missed tackles were rampant in the loss. What will help the defense is if the offense can pick up where it left off.
“We just have to come in and start fast and get the ball moving,” said wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson said. “We have to pick up where we left off and have that mentality that we can be the same as before. We have to flip the switch real quick and get after it.”
