Five things to watch as Wake Forest (finally) will play another football game on Saturday

A 28-day lag between football games is unchartered territory for Wake Forest.

But the Deacons will finally hit the field again on Saturday at Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. It’s been nearly a month since the Deacons last played in a 59-53 shootout loss to North Carolina, so getting on the field again can only be cathartic to a team that’s played seven games in 14 weeks.

“With all the games cancelled you really find out who loves football and who wants to play,” Coach Dave Clawson of the Deacons said.

It appears the Deacons do really want to play because other than two or three players who opted out since the North Carolina game, they will be ready to go. The one glaring loss for the Deacons is running back Kenneth Walker III, a sophomore who led the team in scoring with 13 touchdowns, who has decided to not play the rest of the season.

The Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC) will get a chance to pick up their first victory in 42 days on Saturday. It’s hard to believe their last win was on Oct. 31 (a 38-14 victory at Syracuse).

Quarterback Sam Hartman is excited to get back on the field. Thanks to COVID-19 issues and a pause in football activities over the last four weeks, getting back onto the field for a game wasn’t going to be easy.