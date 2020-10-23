Five things to watch in the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest football game

It’s the oddity of the pandemic ACC schedule that Wake Forest's football team gets another crack at 19th-ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday at Truist Field.

Last fall in Blacksburg, Va., the Hokies beat Wake 37-16, and the ACC's schedule formula meant it would be a while until the Deacons would play them again. But this fall’s schedule was blown up because of COVID-19 issues, and the Deacons will play both Virginia schools in consecutive weeks, including the Hokies this week.

“Last year we felt like a unit we could have executed better for sure,” Deacons guard Maginn said of last year’s loss to Virginia Tech. “And pretty much their whole defense is back. We’ve been working on it and we know what we need to fix and if we don’t have missed assignments, we can win the game.”

Deacons coach Dave Clawson is looking forward to the rhythm of his team playing seven games over the next eight weeks. That’s a far cry from playing four games in the previous seven weeks.

“Other than N.C. State, we’ve had so much time to get ready for a game so it’s good to get into a rhythm,” Clawson said.