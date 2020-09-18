Five things to watch when Wake Forest plays at N.C. State on Saturday night

Wake Forest's football team will try to regroup in Raleigh on Saturday night against N.C. State in another key ACC matchup.

For the Wolfpack, it will be the opener, but the Deacons are coming off a 37-13 loss to top-ranked Clemson, which seemed to have potential first-round NFL draft pick at most positions.

“We did some good things, but were are 0-1 but we need to improve,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. “There are some things we did in that game you can’t do especially against the No. 1 team in the country…. I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t come out a better football team this Saturday. ”

Here are five things to watch:

1. A better running game

For quarterback Sam Hartman to be at his best, he will need more options than dropping back and looking for receivers. A running game would help, but Wake Forest managed 37 yards on 34 carries against Clemson. That won’t get it done against the Wolfpack. Getting Christian Beal-Smith into open spaces should be a priority for the offense. “Clemson is hard team to run the ball against so we have to have more balance there,” Clawson said.

2. Better play from the secondary

The good news for Wake Forest is Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy candidate and possible No. 1 NFL draft pick next spring, won’t be playing for the Wolfpack. The Clemson quarterback picked apart a unit that wasn’t at full strength. The secondary will have more of its experienced players back. Nasir Greer will get to back to strong safety.