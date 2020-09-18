Five things to watch when Wake Forest plays at N.C. State on Saturday night

Wake Forest's football team will try to regroup in Raleigh on Saturday night against N.C. State in another key ACC matchup.
For the Wolfpack, it will be the opener, but the Deacons are coming off a 37-13 loss to top-ranked Clemson, which seemed to have potential first-round NFL draft pick at most positions.
“We did some good things, but were are 0-1 but we need to improve,” Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. “There are some things we did in that game you can’t do especially against the No. 1 team in the country…. I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t come out a better football team this Saturday. ”
Here are five things to watch:
1. A better running game
For quarterback Sam Hartman to be at his best, he will need more options than dropping back and looking for receivers. A running game would help, but Wake Forest managed 37 yards on 34 carries against Clemson. That won’t get it done against the Wolfpack. Getting Christian Beal-Smith into open spaces should be a priority for the offense. “Clemson is hard team to run the ball against so we have to have more balance there,” Clawson said.
2. Better play from the secondary
The good news for Wake Forest is Trevor Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy candidate and possible No. 1 NFL draft pick next spring, won’t be playing for the Wolfpack. The Clemson quarterback picked apart a unit that wasn’t at full strength. The secondary will have more of its experienced players back. Nasir Greer will get to back to strong safety.
3. Unknowns for N.C. State
Wake Forest has played a game, and it’s been in front of no fans. Saturday’s game also will be played with no more than 50 spectators in Carter-Finley Stadium. There are so many unknowns going into that first game, and the Wolfpack will have to adjust on the fly. Another factor with being on the road in the COVID-19 era is there is no clear-cut home-field advantage anymore.
4. Scouting the Wolfpack
Coach Dave Doeren's Wolfpack is coming off a 4-8 season overall, 1-7 in the ACC. The defensive line will be younger, but one of the team’s strength is special teams. Quarterback Devin Leary (1,219 passing yards in eight games last season) is listed as the starter on the depth chart but hot-shot freshman Ben Finley, the younger brother of former quarterback Ryan Finley, is likely the team’s future. He’s listed as third on the depth chart. “They have new coordinator on offense (Tim Belk), so we don’t know what they may have since they haven’t played yet,” Clawson said.
5. Nick Sciba should rebound
It was uncharted territory last weekend for Deacons placekicker Nick Sciba. He was 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts after going in last season as the nation's most accurate kicker with 25 or more field-goal attempts and going 97-for-97 on point-after attempts. It’s likely to be a close game, so Sciba will be counted on to produce. Sciba was an impressive 23-for-24 on field-goal attempts last season, but this season he has a new long snapper and new holder.
336-727-4081