Florida State at Wake Forest

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby (1) celebrates after a foul is called on Florida State in the first half of a men’s ACC basketball game on Wednesday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest forward Bobi Klintman blocks a shot by Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland.
Florida State guards Jalen Warley and Chandler Jackson apply pressure to Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) in the first half.
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes reacts to a call.
Rumor and speculation turned into resignation and reality on Thursday, when Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman formally announced his transfe…
Costly turnovers hurt the Demon Deacons as their two-game ACC win streak is snapped
“Sam got a lot out of his time at Wake Forest and Wake Forest got a lot out of Sam..." Skinner said
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Damari Monsanto knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Wake Forest held off a late Louisville rall…
Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest …
His improvement has helped the Demon Deacons in the post
Four Wake Forest coaches were named coach of the year in the ACC in their respective sports in 2022
Demon Deacons pick up a key ACC win on their home floor
