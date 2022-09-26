Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game with No. 23 Florida State that’s scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. is still on.

Michael Alford, the athletics director at Florida State, released a statement that the game is on schedule despite the impact Tropical Storm Ian might have on Tallahassee later this week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.

“Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday,” Alford said in a statement that released about 2 p.m. on Monday. “We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”

The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC and it’s the second straight Top 25 matchup for the Demon Deacons, who are coming off a 51-45 double overtime loss to fifth-ranked Clemson.

Florida State has cancelled classes from Tuesday through Friday in anticipation of the storm arriving midweek. According to the school's website the school will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

According the school's website students will have a chance to leave early in the week to head home but if they stay will have to shelter in place. "Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU alert system to follow a 'shelter in place' protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm."