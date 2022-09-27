Florida State says game with Wake Forest is still on schedule to be played Saturday in Tallahassee

There’s been no change in the venue or game time for No. 22 Wake Forest against No. 23 Florida State that’s scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

While Coach Dave Clawson of the Demon Deacons was asked repeatedly at his news conference about the status of the game because of Hurricane Ian that’s hitting Florida, Florida State sent out the latest update.

Michael Alford, the athletics director at Florida State, said the game is still planned for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, university administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time,” Alford said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”

Clawson said that if it’s not safe for his team to take a chartered flight to Tallahassee later in the week, then the Demon Deacons will not go.

“This is in the league's hands and Florida State's hands and we would hope they make the right decision,” Clawson said.

Clawson said the status of the game reminds him of the COVID-19 season of 2020, when every game each week was a crap shoot.

“We have to continue to practice and prepare because if you don’t, then you will get beat,” Clawson said. “We’ll practice and get ready to play a good Florida State team that’s 4-0.”