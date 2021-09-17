Florida State-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

Now we'll find out just how good Wake Forest really is, or perhaps just how bad Florida State is, when the two teams open their ACC football schedules Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.
The Seminoles, though having played Notre Dame close in a season-opening loss, are fresh off a startling upset: Jacksonville State of the Football Championship Subdivision converted a game-winning play to beat FSU, 17-10.
Wake Forest has opened its season with victories against Old Dominion, which won one game in 2019, and Norfolk State, an FCS program that went 5-7 in 2019.
Matt Murschel, a college football reporter and columnist for the Orlando Sentinel, took part in an email exchange this week about the Florida State-Wake Forest game.
EJ: Matt, First off, thanks for doing this.
Secondly, the best place to start is here: Every college football fan has likely seen Jacksonville State's game-winner from Saturday. How in the world did Florida State end up in that position in the first place?
Jacksonville State’s radio call of their winning TD is pure greatness pic.twitter.com/lDmpjzvnLm— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021
MM: No problem.
To answer your question, it came down to penalties. Florida State finished with 11 penalties for 114 yards against Jacksonville State. Nine of those penalties occurred in the second half of the game. Every time the Seminoles would start moving the football down the field on offense, they would make silly mistakes that would set them back and hamstring their efforts.
But it wasn't just on offense. On the Gamecocks' second-to-last scoring drive, FSU was flagged for pass interference and targeting on two crucial third-down plays that allowed them to drive down the field and score. This was the fifth time that the team has registered double-digits penalties in the 11 games under Mike Norvell. Much of these struggles can be attributed to be a young team but at some point, you have to be able to move past these types of silly mistakes.
EJ: More broadly, I don't think folks outside of the Florida State bubble understands the situation that Norvell inherited. Is this a talented roster? Is it depleted and in need of building up after a few coaching changes? A little bit of both?
MM: When Norvell arrived, he inherited a very young roster. The Seminoles were one of the youngest teams in college football. To make matters worse, the pandemic didn't allow him or his staff the proper chance to develop those players. The chemistry a coaching staff might build over spring and summer was gone and when FSU took the field, it showed. To rework the roster this offseason, Norvell added 13 players through the transfer portal. The mix of talent and experience has been crucial for what the coaching staff wants to accomplish. But it's still nowhere near what this program has looked like during its heyday. Luckily, Norvell and his staff have hit the recruiting trail hard and they've put together a pretty strong base for their 2022 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 right now.
EJ: Is there a Wake Forest player Norvell mentioned this week that gives him concern, or do you see a matchup that you're watching for in this game?
MM: While there wasn’t a specific area of concern addressed by Mike Norvell, the biggest point of emphasis for Florida State this week is eliminating mistakes. The Seminoles have struggled with penalties that wind up putting them in third-and-long situations that they haven’t been able to overcome. They feel like if they can eliminate those then they have a chance to score some points.
EJ: Last thing: Any player to watch for the Seminoles?
MM: Running back Jashaun Corbin. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in both games this season.
