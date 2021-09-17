Florida State-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

But it wasn't just on offense. On the Gamecocks' second-to-last scoring drive, FSU was flagged for pass interference and targeting on two crucial third-down plays that allowed them to drive down the field and score. This was the fifth time that the team has registered double-digits penalties in the 11 games under Mike Norvell. Much of these struggles can be attributed to be a young team but at some point, you have to be able to move past these types of silly mistakes.​

EJ: More broadly, I don't think folks outside of the Florida State bubble understands the situation that Norvell inherited. Is this a talented roster? Is it depleted and in need of building up after a few coaching changes? A little bit of both?