ACC Preseason Poll: Wake Forest picked fifth in Atlantic Division

Wake Forest was picked for a fifth-place finish in the Atlantic Division in the ACC Preseason Poll released by the conference on Monday.
The Deacons, who finished 4-5 last season, were ranked higher than Louisville and Syracuse. They finished behind Atlantic favorite Clemson, N.C. State, Boston College and Florida State.
The Tigers, winners of the last six conference titles, are the favorites for the ACC championship again in 2021. North Carolina is the expected Coastal Division winner.
Here's the entire poll:
ACC Preseason Poll
(147 total votes)
Overall Champion
Clemson - 125
North Carolina - 16
Miami - 3
Virginia - 1
Georgia Tech - 1
NC State - 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson – 1,028 (146)
NC State - 804 (1)
Boston College - 638
Florida State - 510
Wake Forest - 472
Louisville - 462
Syracuse - 202
Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
North Carolina - 979 (109)
Miami - 881 (28)
Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
Pitt - 576 (1)
Virginia - 540 (2)
Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
Duke - 218
336-727-7165