 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC Preseason Poll: Wake Forest picked fifth in Atlantic Division
0 Comments

ACC Preseason Poll: Wake Forest picked fifth in Atlantic Division

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clemson Wake Forest NCAA football

On Sept. 12, 2020 at Truist Field the Wake Forest game with Clemson was played in an empty stadium because of COVID-19.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Wake Forest was picked for a fifth-place finish in the Atlantic Division in the ACC Preseason Poll released by the conference on Monday. 

The Deacons, who finished 4-5 last season, were ranked higher than Louisville and Syracuse. They finished behind Atlantic favorite Clemson, N.C. State, Boston College and Florida State. 

The Tigers, winners of the last six conference titles, are the favorites for the ACC championship again in 2021. North Carolina is the expected Coastal Division winner. 

Here's the entire poll:

ACC Preseason Poll

(147 total votes)

Overall Champion

Clemson - 125

North Carolina - 16

Miami - 3

Virginia - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

NC State - 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson – 1,028 (146)

NC State - 804 (1)

Boston College - 638

Florida State - 510

Wake Forest - 472

Louisville - 462

Syracuse - 202

Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

North Carolina - 979 (109)

Miami - 881 (28)

Virginia Tech - 582 (3)

Pitt - 576 (1)

Virginia - 540 (2)

Georgia Tech - 340 (4)

Duke - 218

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bradley Beal considering leaving Wizards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News