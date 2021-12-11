Alondes Williams records second triple-double in program history during Wake Forest win

A recap of Wake Forest’s 79-53 victory against USC Upstate on Saturday.
Why the Deacons won
The key cog was Alondes Williams, who notched a triple-double on his 10th assist with 5:31 remaining.
Williams, the grad transfer guard from Oklahoma, became only the second Deacon in program history to officially record the lauded statline. The first belonged to Wake Forest great and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan.
Duncan registered 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against Maryland in 1996. The low-post player went on to win five NBA championships and three Finals MVPS.
Williams has scored double-digit points in every Wake Forest game so far, scoring a season-high 32 points against Western Carolina in the second game of the season.
Against the Spartans, Williams accounted for more than half of the Deacons' total assist number (18).
Stars
Wake Forest
Alondes Williams: 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assist.
Carter Whitt: 16 points, six assists and 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.
Dallas Walton: 14 points, five rebounds and four rebounds.
Notable
• Frigid cold offense opened the game. Entering the first timeout, the team’s were a combined 4-of-13 shooting.
Then Wake Forest found a surge of energy. Dallas Walton pivoted the baseline for a one-handed dunk. That was followed up by a 3-pointer from Khadim Sy that forced a Spartans’ timeout.
The Deacons didn't really wake offensively until the second half, where they scored 50 points in the second half.
• The game served as a remembrance for Eddie Payne, a former basketball player and head coach who died earlier this year.
Panye played at Wake Forest from 1969 to 1973. He went on to lead many programs, the last of which was USC Upstate, from 2002 to 2017.
He also coached at East Carolina (1991 to 1995), Oregon State (1995 to 2000) and Greensboro College (2000 to 2002) before finishing his career in Spartanburg.
Panye was 69.
• USC Upstate’s Msyta Goodloe, a Reynolds High School graduate, earned 15 minutes of playing time with three points and two rebounds in his return to his hometown.
Records
Wake Forest: 9-1, 1-0 ACC.
Up next
Wake Forest: VMI, Tuesday 7 p.m.
336-727-7165