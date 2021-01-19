Chuck Mills, former Wake Forest coach at 'exit ramp of college football,' dies

Chuck Mills, who coached the Wake Forest football program during some of its most infamous seasons in the 1970s, has died.
Mills, who was 92, took over in 1973, not too far removed from Wake Forest's 1970 ACC championship team. The Chicago native and 1950 Illinois State alumnus came to Winston-Salem after coaching at Utah State from 1967 to '72, compiling a 38-23-1 record for a school that enshrined him in its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
Mills inherited a first-team All-American punter, Chuck Ramsey, at Wake Forest – and little else. The Deacons won 11 games in Mills' five seasons and lost 43, sometimes by enormous margins and sometimes in money-guarantee games against some of the nation's powerhouses. He was fired after a one-win season in 1977.
"I knew Wake Forest was the exit ramp of college football," Mills told the Journal at the time, "but I didn't know it was No Return Access."
The Mills era opened in 1973 with a 9-7 home win over Florida State. But the Deacons scored only 64 points in their remaining 10 games and lost them all, except for a 7-7 tie against Duke. They were shut out four times: a 41-0 loss at Richmond, a 41-0 loss at No. 13 Texas, a 37-0 loss to Maryland and a 42-0 loss at North Carolina.
Wake Forest lost the first 10 games of its 1974 season, meaning its winless streak reached 20 games before the Demon Deacons closed with a 16-10 win over Furman of the Southern Conference. Wake Forest was shut out in five consecutive games, including by large margins against three strong programs: 31-0 to North Carolina, 63-0 at No. 2 Oklahoma, 55-0 at No. 15 Penn State, 47-0 at No. 18 Maryland and 14-0 to Virginia.
It was at Norman, Okla., where Mills feared not so much for his players as he did the horses that led the Sooner Schooner onto the field to celebrate touchdowns. Mills told the Journal he was so worried that he considered calling the ASPCA.
Wake stunned Coach Lou Holtz's No. 15 N.C. State in Raleigh, 30-22, in the second week of the 1975 season and beat Virginia and North Carolina, but those were the Deacons' only wins in 11 games.
The Demon Deacons beat State again in 1976, to go with wins over Kansas State and Clemson and back-to-back, season-ending victories at Duke and South Carolina in Mills' best season (3-3 ACC, 5-6 overall) at Wake. The Deacons played No. 5 Maryland tough in a 17-15 loss at College Park and lost 31-0 at No. 1 Michigan, coached by Bo Schembechler.
But 1977 brought the end, a 1-10 record in a season that opened with a win over Furman and followed with 10 consecutive losses. John Mackovic was hired to replace Mills beginning with the 1978 season.
Mills spent nine seasons (1980-88) as the head coach at Southern Oregon, according to a story from Utah State's web site. He ended his coaching career in 1997 as he led the Coast Guard to a 9-2 record in his only season. Mills retired to Hawaii soon after and spent the past 20 years staying involved in football as a consultant at all levels of the game, the Utah State site reported.
