Chuck Mills, former Wake Forest coach at 'exit ramp of college football,' dies

Chuck Mills, who coached the Wake Forest football program during some of its most infamous seasons in the 1970s, has died.

Mills, who was 92, took over in 1973, not too far removed from Wake Forest's 1970 ACC championship team. The Chicago native and 1950 Illinois State alumnus came to Winston-Salem after coaching at Utah State from 1967 to '72, compiling a 38-23-1 record for a school that enshrined him in its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Mills inherited a first-team All-American punter, Chuck Ramsey, at Wake Forest – and little else. The Deacons won 11 games in Mills' five seasons and lost 43, sometimes by enormous margins and sometimes in money-guarantee games against some of the nation's powerhouses. He was fired after a one-win season in 1977.

"I knew Wake Forest was the exit ramp of college football," Mills told the Journal at the time, "but I didn't know it was No Return Access."

The Mills era opened in 1973 with a 9-7 home win over Florida State. But the Deacons scored only 64 points in their remaining 10 games and lost them all, except for a 7-7 tie against Duke. They were shut out four times: a 41-0 loss at Richmond, a 41-0 loss at No. 13 Texas, a 37-0 loss to Maryland and a 42-0 loss at North Carolina.