Duke-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

After two tight football games on the road — one featuring a 70-point outburst by the Wake Forest offense against Army last weekend — the No. 13 Demon Deacons are back for their second-to-last home game of the season.
Wake Forest (4-0 ACC, 7-0 overall) welcomes Duke to Winston-Salem, a team on a three-game losing streak that gets to take on the ACC's two best teams, Wake and Pitt, in the next two games.
To learn more about the Blue Devils, the Journal leaned on the knowledge of Steve Wiseman, who has covered Duke for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh's News & Observer since 2010.
EJ: Steve, it’s only taken eight games, but Wake Forest has finally gotten to a Big Four matchup. The Deacons are No. 13 in the country, and they’re still rolling on their undefeated streak. In last two games, against Syracuse and Army, though, they’ve shown a run defense that’s struggled.
And I can’t stop wondering how Mataeo Durant might do on Saturday because of it. I’m going to be honest: I have a Durant bias. I covered him during his first two years of high school in South Carolina. I’m very happy to see what he’s done in Durham the last few seasons. But let’s start with him. What have been the biggest developments during his career to make him one of the best ACC rushers now with 870 yards?
SW: Ethan, that makes you and I two of the rarest of ACC beat writers who know all about McCormick High School. Ha. Our shared experiences in South Carolina help out there. Mataeo Durant put in the work during his career to get him ready for this season. He's strong and has very little body fat. Just a wrecking ball. He doesn't have dynamic, break-away speed but he has broken free of the line for some long touchdown runs this season. When I talked to him in the summer, he said something interesting about his attitude. He thanked the coaches for not making him a featured back earlier in his career because, frankly, he admits now he wasn't ready for it.
As for this Saturday, he'll be a big part of Duke's game plan this week just as he has been all season. Even when Durant isn't running the ball, Duke frequently uses the play-action fake to him to allow Gunnar Holmberg to make plays via the pass or calling his own number on RPOs.
EJ: It was a long, long drive from Greenwood to McCormick. Was practically a trip to the Georgia line. I can remember being blown away by a 14- and 15-year-old Mataeo, especially when talking with him. Felt like he was already an adult, and just so smart. It's funny to think about how he's become this muscle back. In high school, he was lethally fast and no one could touch him.
I realize I ask this about a team that's had its struggles this season, but as far as a consistent flaw or two for the Blue Devils, what have you seen? And is there a particular concern that David Cutcliffe has about Wake Forest? I'm sure the fact that the Deacons are coming off a 70-point performance has caused some stress.
SW: Yeah there are much faster guys in the ACC than Region 1-1A. Ha. He's a pleasure to talk to. So grounded. Great family. His younger brother, A'Chean Durant, was at Duke on a recruiting trip earlier this season. He's a junior so maybe he'll be up here in a couple of years.
The main issues with Duke this season have been penalties and allowing explosive plays. Holmberg is better than Chase Brice was last season. Durant gives them a superior rushing threat. The line has done a good job, mostly. But self-inflicted penalties have slowed the offense. Pre-snap stuff that's atypical to a Cutcliffe-coached team. He's scratching his head trying to fix it. So far, Duke is averaging 7.0 penalties per game. Only Miami, at 7.4, is worse in the ACC.
Duke's defense has its moments. But allowing big chunks of yardage is a real problem. It was a problem last year, too. The secondary has experienced players in guys like Leonard Johnson, Josh Blackwell and Lummie Young. But the same results keep occurring. Duke has allowed 17 pass plays of 30 yards or more this season. No one in the ACC has allowed more. That's not good when they are tasked with defending Sam Hartman and Kenny Pickett the next two games.
EJ: It was very funny to listen to Dave Clawson give thoughts on some Duke starters during his Tuesday press conference. Mainly because almost every other guy, he said something like “we really wanted him” or “we recruited him hard.”
You’ve seen Duke at its peak under Cutcliffe, and I think it’s a good point to end on: is there always a significance to this matchup because of that recruiting component? Two private schools having to be creative and go to different and farther-away places to find recruits — am I broad-brushing there?
SW: It certainly is big in recruiting. Both schools go at it with N.C. State and UNC, of course, but there are plenty of kids those state schools can recruit that Wake and Duke can't touch from an academic standpoint. So the pool of kids they can both get admitted is where they battle, and it is fierce. Like with Donavon Greene, who was a Duke commit before flipping to Wake Forest.
Editor's note: Greene, a Mount Airy native, is out this season because of a preseason injury. He was projected to be an All-ACC receiver in 2021, but his absence, in part, has allowed for the sensational emergence of A.T. Perry. Perry has eight touchdowns in seven games, including a three-touchdown performance against Syracuse on Oct. 9.
