Duke-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

SW: Ethan, that makes you and I two of the rarest of ACC beat writers who know all about McCormick High School. Ha. Our shared experiences in South Carolina help out there. Mataeo Durant put in the work during his career to get him ready for this season. He's strong and has very little body fat. Just a wrecking ball. He doesn't have dynamic, break-away speed but he has broken free of the line for some long touchdown runs this season. When I talked to him in the summer, he said something interesting about his attitude. He thanked the coaches for not making him a featured back earlier in his career because, frankly, he admits now he wasn't ready for it.

As for this Saturday, he'll be a big part of Duke's game plan this week just as he has been all season. Even when Durant isn't running the ball, Duke frequently uses the play-action fake to him to allow Gunnar Holmberg to make plays via the pass or calling his own number on RPOs.

EJ: It was a long, long drive from Greenwood to McCormick. Was practically a trip to the Georgia line. I can remember being blown away by a 14- and 15-year-old Mataeo, especially when talking with him. Felt like he was already an adult, and just so smart. It's funny to think about how he's become this muscle back. In high school, he was lethally fast and no one could touch him.