Ever-focused Wake Forest heads to the ACC championship game with more to prove

"I just wanted our players to know before a critical game that I wasn't going to go anywhere else; that I was going to be at Wake Forest," Clawson said.

Currie said that Clawson has always indicated his love for coaching and working at Wake Forest. The shifting landscape in college football also added more incentive to line up an even longer agreement with Clawson.

“We've had incredible support for our football program for a number of years,” Currie said. “Certainly this year has shown the return on the investment so to speak, with the great wins, a great home atmosphere with sold-out games, all those things are really validating to the people who've invested so much in the program, both individual contributors of university, our board.

“... When you have things going in the right direction, you want to make sure that you've done everything you can to continue to provide that stability and support going forward.”

Wake Forest has the conference championship game and, of course, a bowl game to go. The focus that’s been apparent all season had already started snapping back into place for the Deacons’ football coach too, even as he held the divisional trophy in his hand.

“We're thrilled to be the Atlantic Division champions,” Clawson said, just after setting the trophy down to his left. “But again, we've got a game next week. And our goal was to be the ACC champions. So we're going to have obviously, a huge game against an excellent Pittsburgh football team.”

