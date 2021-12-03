For Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, football comes down to one thing: Fun

The viewers at home, watching Wake Forest lock down its trip to the ACC football championship game, saw A.T. Perry’s grin.
The Demon Deacons wide receiver caught a touchdown on Saturday against Boston College, the first score that really signaled the breakaway from the Eagles and toward the Atlantic Division title, with 10 seconds before halftime. He broke free from a defender just near the pylon.
Then he walked toward an ESPN camera on the sideline as the official signaled a touchdown. He spit out his mouth guard and grinned.
“If you were a player on the team, you’d understand I’m a really goofy person,” Perry, an All-ACC first-team selection, said this week. “I really like to have fun. I laugh a lot, too. Even in the game sometimes, I laugh.
“I just treat it like it’s a playground. I’m just having fun really. … Let the team know we’re out here to have fun. Let the fans know that we’re out there to have fun, having fun.”
That second score against the Eagles gave him 13 touchdown catches for a Wake Forest single-season record. Perry has been a revelation in a breakout year for the Deacons, who will play for the program's third ACC title on Saturday against Pitt (8 p.m., WXLV, ESPN3).
Perry’s success comes from staying true to himself while also clicking the components together that have turned him into one of the league's best wide receivers. The drive toward fun-loving, Perry said, ignited when he watched the play of Chad Johnson while growing up in Florida.
Johnson served as a NFL mainstay, playing 11 seasons and developing a habit of creative celebrations to go along with his 67 career touchdowns.
“That’s one guy I really looked up to,” Perry said. “For all he’s done and just how he approached the game. Just put on a show for the people – help people have fun, see people happy. See your teammates having fun, see them happy.”
This season has featured many fun moments with Perry: He delivered a coming-out performance against Florida State, with seven receptions, 155 yards and a touchdown. He scored three times at Syracuse, the third a game-winning grab in overtime.
And the production has been a long time coming. When Kevin Higgins, Wake Forest’s wide receivers coach, looked for another receiver in the 2018 recruiting class, he encountered a couple of options. He traveled to Dallas one weekend to watch a prospective player. The next weekend, he went to see Perry at Park Vista Community High School. Perry's versatility wowed Higgins.
“The thing that was amazing to me was the fact that he was the punter. He was a defensive back. Obviously he was a receiver,” Higgins said. “He did everything for his team on the field.”
Higgins went back to watch Perry again in a basketball game, and the vertical stood out, too.
Perry found himself at practices in Winston-Salem the season after, a former high school star trying to make the step up in college. And it was a battle. Perry said in those early Deacons days, he could rely on his speed and not much else. He wasn’t strong enough just yet, and the older Wake Forest defensive backs made him pay for it.
A player who did his best to coach Perry during the daily grind was Essang Bassey. Bassey is now in the NFL, clawing through the undrafted ranks to stick with the Denver Broncos. But in those early camps for Perry, he became a constant source of knowledge for the two years they overlapped.
“He was that older guy, he was that team captain, so he really saw my potential,” Perry said. “Sometimes he would pull me to the side and say you’ve got to do this or that. And he talked about it in the game as well, comparing other receivers and what they do and what they have, and what I need to attain and work on.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has pointed to Perry’s confidence regularly this season. That trait came with Perry the moment he arrived in the program, but it’s become enhanced by his digestion of the offense the last few seasons. Higgins said that understanding turned into on-field execution. Perry’s now able to react on the field, becoming a pillar of the Wake Forest offense.
A combination of factors led to this swell of success: the playbook understanding, getting even stronger, the extra work with quarterback Sam Hartman that happened throughout the offseason, and the season-ending injury of fellow wide receiver Donavon Greene that provided more rep opportunity for Perry.
Preseason camp featured many instances of Perry separating and making contested catches. He's been unrelenting from there. Perry is now writing the newest entry of a stout wide receiver lineage – from Greg Dortch, Scotty Washington, Sage Surratt and current teammate Jaquarii Roberson – the Deacons have seen as of late.
“When he first got here, he had false confidence. He certainly had ability, and he was big and fast and could catch the football,” Clawson said. “And it took him a while to really grasp how important it is to know the offense or how to get released, or how to read what the coverage is in the route conversions.
“He was just used to 'hey, throw it up to me and I'll go get it.' And he's embraced the details of being a good football player. And he's still getting better at it. He's certainly not a finished product, and he still needs work to do. He's very talented, very gifted. He’s working at it. He's getting better every week. And I still think another offseason – he still is not close to his ceiling of how good of a football player he can be.”
