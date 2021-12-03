For Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, football comes down to one thing: Fun

A player who did his best to coach Perry during the daily grind was Essang Bassey. Bassey is now in the NFL, clawing through the undrafted ranks to stick with the Denver Broncos. But in those early camps for Perry, he became a constant source of knowledge for the two years they overlapped.

“He was that older guy, he was that team captain, so he really saw my potential,” Perry said. “Sometimes he would pull me to the side and say you’ve got to do this or that. And he talked about it in the game as well, comparing other receivers and what they do and what they have, and what I need to attain and work on.”

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has pointed to Perry’s confidence regularly this season. That trait came with Perry the moment he arrived in the program, but it’s become enhanced by his digestion of the offense the last few seasons. Higgins said that understanding turned into on-field execution. Perry’s now able to react on the field, becoming a pillar of the Wake Forest offense.

A combination of factors led to this swell of success: the playbook understanding, getting even stronger, the extra work with quarterback Sam Hartman that happened throughout the offseason, and the season-ending injury of fellow wide receiver Donavon Greene that provided more rep opportunity for Perry.