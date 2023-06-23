New lights above, handrails in the stands and stairs on Deacon Hill are among the improvements coming to Allegacy Stadium in advance of Wake Forest's 2023 football season, the school announced on Friday.

"We are proud to be able to provide these important investments in the game-day infrastructure which will enhance both the game atmosphere, convenience and safety for our fans," Wake athletics director John Currie said in a news release.

Musco, a sports lighting company, will replace the current lights at Allegacy Stadium with new, energy-efficient LED stadium lights. New technology will enable multi-color light shows to enhance the pre-kickoff festivities as well as significant in-game action, the news release said.

To help fans get to their seats more safely, handrails will be installed in all stadium aisles on the east and west sides. Permanent stairs will be installed on each side of Deacon Hill to help fans access their seats and get back to the concourse, a key element that patrons can use not only during football games but for other events, such as concerts, the school said.

The athletics department said it has entered into partnerships and improved processes to benefit fans. People will be able to manage and sell their tickets by using the SeatGeek mobile app, which is integrated with Paciolan's digital ticketing. Fans will be able to take advantage of a variety of tools to price, list and sell unused tickets. Those tools will help fans recover their investment by reselling tickets to games they can't attend.

Also, Deacon Nation can experience a digital wallet experience free of problems. ONEpass will allow fans to download their tickets once, and it will automatically rotate to display one ticket at a time, updating automatically before each event. No longer will fans have to keep their season digital tickets in their wallet.

Parking passes for the 2023 football season will be scanned to provide a safeguard to ensure all lots are filled with pass holders and keep non-pass holders from taking spots. The school said the Starry lot next to Joel Coliseum is a newly branded season-only parking lot.

Season-ticket sales are up 60% over last season, and the pace of sales is trending toward the highest total since 2011, according to the school. The Demon Deacons will have six home games in 2023.