In a starring season, A.T. Perry gives No. 19 Wake Forest his best performance yet

A.T. Perry eased down into a chair just before 8 o’clock on Saturday night.

The Wake Forest wide receiver finished scrolling through his Instagram and Twitter feeds after a few moments. The notifications were piling up, and kept piling up, because of what he just did.

Perry became the overtime hero in Wake Forest’s 40-37 victory against Syracuse. He found himself in the back-left corner of the end zone, making the catch of his life.

In Wake Forest’s possession in the first overtime, he went from running straight ahead to turning his body to the right, falling down and sticking his right hand out to make contact with the ball. He snared it, landed on his back and rolled out of bounds.

The No. 19 Deacons are 6-0 for the first time since 1944 because of it.

“It’s going through my head right now,” Perry said. “I’m sorry. It’s just, I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. Like, since I was a kid, that I’ve always wanted to make an outstanding catch or win a game, stuff like that.

“So actually for it to happen in real life? Man, this don’t feel real at all. I’m not even going to lie to you.”