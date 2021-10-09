In a starring season, A.T. Perry gives No. 19 Wake Forest his best performance yet

A.T. Perry eased down into a chair just before 8 o’clock on Saturday night.
The Wake Forest wide receiver finished scrolling through his Instagram and Twitter feeds after a few moments. The notifications were piling up, and kept piling up, because of what he just did.
Perry became the overtime hero in Wake Forest’s 40-37 victory against Syracuse. He found himself in the back-left corner of the end zone, making the catch of his life.
In Wake Forest’s possession in the first overtime, he went from running straight ahead to turning his body to the right, falling down and sticking his right hand out to make contact with the ball. He snared it, landed on his back and rolled out of bounds.
The No. 19 Deacons are 6-0 for the first time since 1944 because of it.
“It’s going through my head right now,” Perry said. “I’m sorry. It’s just, I’ve dreamed of this my whole life. Like, since I was a kid, that I’ve always wanted to make an outstanding catch or win a game, stuff like that.
“So actually for it to happen in real life? Man, this don’t feel real at all. I’m not even going to lie to you.”
Perry’s turned this season into a personal renaissance. He entered the season with two career touchdowns. Through the first six games of this season, he’s scored seven. That includes the three-touchdown performance against the Orange on three total catches.
Saturday became the crowning performance though in the second tight outcome in as many games for Wake Forest. Last week, the Deacons leaned on the leg of kicker Nick Sciba for a 37-34 victory against Louisville.
Versus the Orange, Wake Forest dug in for more than 60 minutes and found resolve when needed in an up-and-down day.
“We’ve been pretty successful in one-score games,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “And our guys have been in a lot of them and we just have a lot of poise in those situations.
“So again, we expect that every time we play an ACC game, we expect it to come down to one play, one possession, one score.”
Syracuse found a way to make the Wake Forest offense uncomfortable. The Deacons’ first drive ended in a field goal after a clear shot at a touchdown turned into a drop. Two three-and-outs followed while the Orange manufactured two touchdowns. Progress on the field looked like a struggle.
The Deacons eventually found some moments, mainly in the second half. Quarterback Sam Hartman ran for a 1-yard touchdown just before halftime to cut Syracuse’s margin down to 21-17.
They would respond to another Syracuse score with Hartman finding Perry for his second touchdown, a 69-yard catch-and-run that put Wake Forest ahead for the first time since Sciba’s field goal to start the game.
Perry said he talked to the receivers group during halftime, saying it was time to help the offense jump start.
“I just told them, hey we’ve got to make plays,” Perry said. “No matter which way the ball goes or what play is called, we’ve got to put our hands down and drive the ball down the field.”
Hartman threw for 181 yards in the second half and OT, and 91 of them went to Perry.
The quarterback helped author a Deacons’ drive in the fourth quarter that seemed like the game clincher. The series ended with a Christian Beal-Smith touchdown. The Wake Forest defense followed by forcing a fumble — caused by Traveon Redd and secured by Ja’Sir Taylor — to put the Deacons in control.
But they couldn’t keep the ball long enough, punting it away to allow Syracuse’s tying score with 21 seconds remaining.
Wake Forest snapped it together in overtime: the defense made a crucial third-down spot to hold Syracuse to a field goal. Then the offense put it away.
“It was hard, and it is a testament to our team, our resilience and again, the guys believe in me,” Hartman said of the back-and-forth battle. “It’s great. You know, you have (Traveon) Redd or anybody else, guys coming up and telling you they believe in you and they trust in you. It’s always a good feeling to have your team’s support.”
Wake Forest now gets an off week to rest up. They’ll travel to Army for a non-conference matchup on Oct. 23. The time will allow the Deacons to heal and come down from the high of another shootout won.
That’ll give Perry plenty of time to catch up on those notifications that are still probably backlogging his social media. Coming off a quieter performance against Louisville last week (one touchdown and 25 yards), he reminded teams how dangerous he can be when he gets a narrow opening. Or when he can adjust and find one.
A grinning Perry sat there, still realizing the magnitude of what he just did.
“I don’t even think I can go to sleep, to be honest with you,” Perry said, shaking his head. “Like, I’m shaking for real. I’m shaking like crazy.”
